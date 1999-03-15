Location: San Diego, CA

Age: 25

Profession: Personal Trainer and Co-Founder of Fitlife Trips

Fitness Style: Athletic and Dynamic

Go-to Exercise: Deadlifts

Favorite Workout Song: “Lose Yourself” by Eminem



How did you get started in fitness and Team Performix?

I started as a runner in high school and eventually started teaching collegiate group fitness classes. I realized the impact that fitness had on my client’s overall quality of life, and knew I wanted to pursue it as a career. After meeting Performix, I immediately fell in love with the company and knew we could make a bigger impact together.

How are you driven in fitness and in life?

My fitness fuels my life, and I am a lifelong student of my health. I feel better, look better, and do better when I move and eat well. That’s why I started my training and retreat businesses, to bring others up along my journey.

What advice can you give to our fans who are just starting out or looking to get back to the gym?

Set a measurable goal, reverse engineer it, and take it day by day. Focus on changing one habit at a time and stay consistent with the basics. Finally, don’t let the simplicity of the process confuse you.

If you had to pick only 3 exercises, what would they be and why?

Sprints, Deadlifts, and Vinyasa Flow because they strengthen our mind, body, and spirit. Sprints are the fastest way to strengthen our mindset, because we must give it our all. Deadlifts strengthen and tone the areas of our body that get deactivated from our day to day lifestyles. Last but not least, we connect with our spirit and eliminate anxiety when we allocate time for exercises such as Vinyasa Flow.

Follow Danielle on Instagram at @danibelanger.