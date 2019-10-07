'The Man' Becky Lynch on Her Rise to the Top

As a child growing up in Limerick, Ireland, Becky Lynch failed gym class. But since then, the WWE Superstar has become active enough to keep up with her fiancé, fellow pro wrestler Seth Rollins, in CrossFit and win the WWE Raw and SmackDown championships—at the first WrestleMania headlined by a women’s match, no less.

"The Man," as she's known in the WWE, has set the wrestling world on fire this year, and she doesn't seem to be slowing down. Oh, and she appeared on the cover of Muscle & Fitness' October edition alongside Rollins.

The reigning WWE Raw Women’s Champion sat down with M&F to discuss her start in the industry, her fitness regimen, and more.