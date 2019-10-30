Mike O’Hearn Explains How He Remains Fitness’s Fiercest Titan

Love him or hate him, you can't deny that Mike O'Hearn is a legend of the fitness industry. O'Hearn first started as Titan in American Gladiators before shifting his focus to natural bodybuilding and powerlifting. He's since amassed 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and is one of the most recognizable faces in the industry. Celebrity trainer Don Saladino and Muscle & Fitness Executive Editor Zack Zeigler sat down with O'Hearn and disucssed the level of passion and sacrifice it takes to get to the top of any profession.