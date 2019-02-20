10 'Avengers: Endgame' Fan Theories That May Actually Happen

It might be hard to believe, but we're only two months away from Avengers: Endgame, the film that will conclude a story arc that's 10 years in the making and finish off the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As one can imagine, Marvel and Disney have kept story details tightly under wraps, but that hasn't stopped legions of fans from proposing their own hypotheses on what will happen next. Here are 10 theories on what we'll be seeing when April 26 finally rolls around.

Note: This should go without saying, but this article will have spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War. It's been out for nearly a year and it's even on Netflix now, so you don't really have an excuse at this point.

Additionally, we're avoiding theories based on supposed leaked documents or set photos because, well, that's cheating. We're not trying to spoil you on a movie that isn't out yet – this is just fun speculation.