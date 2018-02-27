WWE
News
12 WWE Superstars Who Started in Other Sports
Surviving the squared circle is no easy feat—so it's no wonder so many current and former pro wrestlers come from athletic backgrounds.
It takes a special kind of athlete to make it in the world of WWE, and that's why many of it's biggest stars excelled in other sports before reaching the squared circle.
Here's a special look at 12 of these extraordinary men and women.
WWE Superstars can be seen each week on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live! Check your local listings or visit wwe.com
1 of 12
WWE
2 of 12
WWE
3 of 12
WWE
4 of 12
WWE
5 of 12
WWE
6 of 12
WWE
7 of 12
WWE
8 of 12
WWE
9 of 12
WWE
10 of 12
WWE
11 of 12
WWE
12 of 12
WWE