12 WWE Superstars Who Started in Other Sports

Surviving the squared circle is no easy feat—so it's no wonder so many current and former pro wrestlers come from athletic backgrounds.

It takes a special kind of athlete to make it in the world of WWE, and that's why many of it's biggest stars excelled in other sports before reaching the squared circle.

Here's a special look at 12 of these extraordinary men and women. 

1. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Before Pro Wrestling: Football

Before he became the world's biggest box-office superstar, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was the most electrifying man in sports entertainment. And before wrestling greatness came calling, Dwayne Johnson played football for the University of Miami. He won a national championship with the Miami Hurricanes, and even played a short time for the Calgary Stampeders.

2. Alexa Bliss

Before Pro Wrestling: Gymnastics, Cheerleading, Bodybuilding

Bliss is the first women ever to hold both the WWE SmackDown and WWE RAW Women's Championships. 'Little Miss Bliss' has become an established WWE superstar in a very short amount of time, and this is perhaps owed in part to her competitive spirit. Bliss first competed in gymnastics at the Arnold Sports Festival at just 5 years of age. She returned to the Arnold as a Cheerleader and again as an IFBB Bikini Pro.

3. Bill Goldberg

Before Pro Wrestling: Football

Goldberg learned to spear his opponents on the football field. He earned a scholarship with the University of Georgia Bulldogs and was drafted by the NFL in 1990 by the Los Angeles Rams.

The big man also played 14 games for the Atlanta Falcons in the 1990s. After suffering an injury, football's loss became wrestling's monumental gain: Goldberg quickly became one of the most popular break-out grappling stars of the 90s.

4. Dennis Rodman

Before Pro Wrestling: Basketball

Already an A-lister, Rodman made headlines all over the world when he joined the nWo, a faction lead by Hulk Hogan that became wrestling's hottest commodity on WCW TV programming in the late 90s. At the time, Rodman was playing basketball for the Chicago Bulls and so the sporting media could not get enough of this story.

While Rodman was not the most skilled of professional wrestlers, his appearances were always ratings magnets; as such, his contributions to the fabric of the WWE Universe should not be underestimated.

5. Ron Simmons

Before Pro Wrestling: Football

WWE Hall of Famer, Ron Simmons is celebrated by wrestling fans as the first ever African American WCW World Champion. He's also known for a legendary career on the football field.

Simmons played for four years as a nose guard at Florida State University. He earned many accolades before his jersey was retired by FSU, only the third time that a number has been retired in the team's history. Simmons was elected to the College Hall of Fame in 2008.

6. Naomi

Before Pro Wrestling: Cheerleading, Dancing

In WWE, Naomi's opponents are often dazzled by her speed and agility.

The former two time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion has us all "feeling the glow" every time she makes her way to the ring. Naomi's high-energy approach to wrestling stems from her experience as a cheerleader and dancer for the NBA's Orlando Magic.

7. Titus O'Neil

Before Pro Wrestling: Football

A RAW Superstar and leader of the 'Titus Brand' stable, this 6'6" man-mountain played college football for the University of Florida Gators. He also played for numerous teams in the Arena Football League before setting his sights on training to become a wrestler.

O'Neil has held the WWE Tag Team Championship (as part of the Prime Time Players with Darren Young) and is now focused on taking his stable of up and coming wrestlers to the top.

8. Mike Tyson

Before Pro Wrestling: Boxing

WWE Hall of Famer, Mike Tyson, shook the wrestling business up forever on January 19th, 1998, when he got into a wild brawl with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin on live television. The former heavyweight boxing champ then became a special guest referee in the main event of WrestleMania 14, where he used his famous punching power to deck Shawn Michaels.

Since then, Tyson has become a firm friend of the WWE Universe, making several appearances over the last few years. A lifelong pro wrestling fan, Tyson has never been a fulltime wrestler, but he's still worthy of WWE Superstar status.

9. Kurt Angle

Before Pro Wrestling: Amateur / Olympic Wrestler

Kurt had the tenacity to win an Olympic gold medal with a broken neck, but was still dismissed by pundits when he announced his transition to WWE. Whilst many thought Kurt's Olympic style would fail to excite sports entertainment fans, it was obvious that they'd underestimated a man who would soon become one of the WWE's most praised superstars of all time.

Kurt's technical ability was matched by his charisma and his willingness to entertain the WWE faithful. All this earned him a spot in the Hall of Fame in 2017.

10. Charlotte Flair

Before Pro Wrestling: Volleyball

You could be forgiven for thinking that with a legendary father like 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair, Charlotte was always destined to become a pro wrestler, but that's not the case. 

Charlotte holds two NCHSAA 4 A-State Championships for Volley Ball, amassed during her time at Providence High School where she earned both Team Captain, and Player of the Year status. Charlotte signed with WWE in 2012, where she became a respected star in her own right. Woooo!

11. Mark Henry

Before Pro Wrestling: Strongman, Powerlifting, Weightlifting

Mark Henry is unquestionably one of the most accomplished athletes to ever step into the squared circle. He still holds powerlifting records in the WDFPF (deadlift, squat, and total) and USAPL (deadlift), and won the USAPL national championships in 1995 and 1997. The only feats to eclipse his powerlifting accomplishments are arguably those in weightlifting (three U.S. National Weightlifting Championships) and strongman (victory at the first annual Arnold Strongman Classic). He also competed in the 1992 and 1996 Olympic Games.

'The World's Strongest Man' went on to become WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and has used his seemingly inhuman strength to get the better of hapless opponents. Backstage stories of Henry bending frying pans in half only add to Henry's legendary status.

12. Ronda Rousey

Before Pro Wrestling: Judo, MMA.

While Ronda Rousey's journey to WWE superstardom is only just beginning, her pedigree for sporting excellence is already well documented.

Rousey's sporting credentials include being the first American woman to earn an Olympic medal in Judo (a bronze). She was also the first UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion.

Rousey has become an inspirational figure in sports and is now intent on proving that she can follow in the footsteps of other WWE Superstars who started out in other sports.

