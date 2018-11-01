14 Memes Everyone Can Relate to After Leg Day

Don’t. Skip. Leg day. It’s a mantra that any gym-goer will champion, since no one wants to be the person with the perfectly built upper body and a pair of pool cues sticking out from their shorts.

But no matter how accomplished you may feel immediately after banging out that last set of split squats, you know what’s coming next—the dreaded walk to your car. That’s when it hits you, because when you do leg day right, it’ll leave you dreading stairs, toilets, and desk chairs for days to come afterwards. You may have powered through a new PR on the squat, but you'll be clinging to railings and browsing Amazon for motorized scooters until, inevitably, the next leg day comes along in a week.

It’s a necessary evil for those pants-busting quads you covet, and it’s a rite of passage for anyone that goes to the gym. Thankfully, we can all join in the misery together with these memes that anyone can relate to right after leg day.