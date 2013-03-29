Courtesy Nintendo/Bandai Namco/Rocksteady Games

The 16 Best Physiques in Video Games

Video games are loaded with larger-than-life characters with physiques to match. M&F ranks the best bodies in video game history.

In 2018, video games are as technically advanced as ever, thanks to 4K resolutions and top-of-the-line consoles like the Xbox One X. It should be no surprise, then, that video game characters are now rendered in stunning detail, delivering physiques and models that were impossible just a few years ago. As a result, we've rounded up 16 of our favorite video game characters to give you some inspiration when hitting the weights.

And, hey, there's nothing wrong with spending a few hours with your favorite game sometimes. Just make sure to slot some time to hit the gym, too.

Courtesy Sony Santa Monica
1. Kratos (God of War series)

The Kratos in 2018's God of War is very different from when we last saw him in 2010's God of War III. For one, he's no longer in Greece; instead, he brings his unique brand of mayhem to the pantheon of Norse gods in the latest game. He's also portrayed as a struggling father to his son, Atreus. However, what hasn't changed is his stunningly ripped physique, which he uses to tear apart monsters with a shocking amount of ease.

Courtesy Capcom
2. Guile (Street Fighter series)

Whether you played Street Fighter II in the arcades or watched the so-bad-it's-good movie starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Guile is best remembered for two things—his weirdly cropped hair and his absurdly jacked arms. Both are intact in Street Fighter V, and now he has some sweet shades to boot.

Courtesy Image
3. Chris Redfield (Resident Evil series)

When the original hero of the Resident Evil series got a makeover for Resident Evil 5, it was pretty clear he had done some working out in the interim. We have to imagine that punching the heck out of zombies and biomutants makes for pretty good cardio.

Courtesy Microsoft
4. Marcus Fenix (Gears of War series)

The hero of the Gears of War series might not have chiseled, lean abs (we don’t know, he never takes his shirt off) but those biceps are big enough to make Phil Heath jealous. Sure, they’re a bit gargantuan, but even they're unnatural appearance couldn't keep Marcus Fenix off this list. 

Courtesy Capcom
5. Zangief (Street Fighter series)

The “Red Cyclone” might not be doing the Cossack dance with Mikhail Gorbachev anymore, but in Street Fighter V, he still pile-drives his opponents like nobody's business. And, of course, his Kodiak-like physique is still intact.

Courtesy Bandai Namco
6. Heihachi Mishima (Tekken series)

If you've ever seen Vince McMahon, you'd know that age can't stop the most dedicated from being absolutely ripped. Seven Tekken installments later, Heihachi Mishima's physique is just as fierce as it's ever been, and he's still able to hold his own against his son Kazyua and grandson Jin. We can only hope we're anywhere near this fit when we hit our 50s.

Courtesy Nintendo
7. Richter Belmont (Smash Bros./Castlevania)

One of the latest additions to the Smash Bros roster, Richter is one of many vampire hunters in the Belmont clan destined to stop Dracula each century. While normally we would find the ripped sleeves to be excessive, we understand Richter's need to show off his jacked arms while taking on the army of the undead.

Courtesy Blizzard
8. Zarya (Overwatch)

Unfortunately, there just aren't enough female characters in video games with amazing physiques. However, Blizzard helped fill that void with the Overwatch hero Zarya, a Russian bodybuilder-turned-soldier who carries a massive particle cannon into battle. Of course, Zarya isn't afraid to show off her biceps after a hard-fought victory.

Courtesy Team Ninja
9. Ryu Hayabusa (Ninja Gaiden/Dead or Alive)

The star of the Ninja Gaiden series might have seen a bit unassuming when he first premiered on the NES, but once he started showing up in the Dead or Alive series, it was clear he spent his spare time between adventures in the gym. Six installments later, he's still a force to be reckoned with.

Courtesy Bandai Namco
10. Astaroth (Soul Calibur series)

This hulking brute acts as a bodyguard and enforcer for Nightmare, one of the main villains in the Soul Calibur series. His pecs and abs are so striking that you might actually forget the fact that he also happens to have his heart outside of his chest.

Courtesy Warner Bros. Interactive/NetherRealm Studios
11. Sub Zero (Mortal Kombat series)

While Mortal Kombat has no shortage of impressive physical specimens, it's Sub Zero's frozen biceps that land him on our list. Scorpion may have the fire-breathing skull act down, but his icy counterpart looks like he could curl Shao Kahn for breakfast. 

Courtesy CD Projekt Red
12. Geralt of Rivia (The Witcher series)

In the world of The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia is a monster-hunter-for-hire, taking on all manner of mythical beasts, from wyverns to werewolves. It's no surprise, then, that his rigorous training and constant hunting has resulted in a rugged body that would be the envy of any knight or blacksmith. To get his look right for the upcoming Netflix adaptation, the production team went after Henry Cavill, one of the only men in Hollywood with a physique that could match the games. 

Courtesy Rocksteady Games
13. Batman (Batman: Arkham series)

Okay, stick with us for a second. We know what you're thinking—“Batman is a comic book character! He doesn't count!” But we're not talking about Ben Affleck or Christian Bale. The Batman from the Arkham Asylum series of video games is arguably the most physically impressive of them all, complete with an immaculate six-pack and a hulking pair of bat-shoulders. Sorry, Clooney, no nipples here.

Courtesy Image
14. Broly (Dragon Ball FighterZ)

Dragon Ball Z has its share of aliens and superhumans with incredible strength, but few can compare to Broly, known as “The Legendary Super Saiyan.” Broly is basically a walking tank, running through his opponents with ease—and we would expect no less, considering he is basically entirely composed of muscle.

Courtesy Ubisoft
15. Alexios (Assassin's Creed: Odyssey)

The long-running Assassin's Creed series has no shortage of physically fit protagonists, but few are as toned as Alexios, one of the two playable protagonists in Assassin's Creed: Odyssey. We guess it's inevitable that working day after day as a mercenary would lead to chiseled abs.

Courtesy Nintendo
16. Ike (Smash Bros./Fire Emblem)

A Smash Bros. veteran, it's clear that wielding a two-handed sword during battle has paid dividends for Ike's biceps. His physical prowess is nothing to sneeze at, either, as Ike is a powerhouse that can take out even the trickiest opponents with only a few well-timed hits.

