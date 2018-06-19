2018 NBA Awards: See The Full List of Celebrity Presenters and Attendees

The 2018 NBA Awards are bringing out some big names for the celebration.

With host Anthony Anderson and a musical performance from Travis Scott already announced, the league has released its list of celebrity presenters and attendees for the event. The show will take place at Barker Hanger in Los Angeles and will air live at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

The celebrity presenters include a range of musicians, actors, and athletes, including Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, Shaquille O’Neal, Jesse Williams, Charles Barkley, Niecy Nash, Ken Jeong, and Adrienne Bailon.

And the presenters won't be the only celebrities making appearances at the awards. Attendees will include 2 Chainz, Baron Davis, Hill Harper, Boris Kodjoe, Gucci Mane, Von Miller, Terrell Owens, Tony Rock, Angela Rye, Karrueche Tran, Wale, and Mack Wilds.

