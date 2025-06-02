If you’re one of the growing list of pickleball aficionados who love pickleball for its mix of exercise and social fun, then you may be wondering where the best city for getting your sweat-on is lovingly located. Fortunately, new research is pointing pickleball fans in the right direction.

Vehicular rental and mobility firm, SIXT has ranked the most passionate pickleball cities across the United States, based on the number of courts, supporting sports stores, and other factors like online searches for pickleball related terms—all measured per capita in order to determine which cities have the most pickleball obsessed populations. Here are the results.

1. Cincinnati, Ohio

Pickleball pro Rachel Rohrabacher is a Tampa native who now calls Cincinnati her home and it’s easy to see why. According to the research, Cincinnati is currently the most pickleball-obsessed city in the United States. Offering no less than 295 pickleball courts, not to mention 86 sports stores supporting the game. Cincinnati is packed with places to play and gear up, making it the best location for everything you need to immerse yourself in this hot American hobby. Cincinnati is also the most searched for city regarding pickleball related queries.

2. Mesa, Arizona

Mesa has rapidly become a pickleball hotspot, ranking second among the most pickleball-obsessed cities in the U.S. It offers 257 pickleball courts and 74 sports stores, making Mesa absolutely mega for enthusiasts. Famed pickleball player, Craig Johnson was born in raised here and made headlines when he broke the longest dink rally in PPA history in a match against Ben Johns.

3. Austin, Texas

The aforementioned Ben Johns, widely regarded as one of the greatest pickleball players of all time now lives in Austin,a true haven that takes the third spot as one of the most pickleball-obsessed cities in the U.S. Here you will find 216 pickleball courts and 164 sports stores, so it’s clear that the city’s love for the sport is soaring. It’s also the place where social media pickleball sensation, Lauren “Lo” May calls home. So, whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to the game, Austin has everything you need to get in on the action.

4. Charlotte, North Carolina

Sharing a game in Charlotte is a must, as the city’s expanding pickleball scene boasts PPA Tour athletes Edward Perez and Chris Patrick among its residents, not to mention 227 courts and 74 sports stores for restocking on paddles.

5. Seattle, Washington

Seattle, known for its strong pickleball culture, ranks in the top five U.S. cities most devoted to the sport, boasting 167 courts and 94 retail outlets catering to pickleball enthusiasts. It’s an area that is in great company, and that includes Kyle Whatnall, the professional player and coach who relocated from California.

For those hoping to make it on the map, Atlanta (GA), Honolulu (HI), San Francisco (CA), Madison (WI) and Lincoln (NE) placed sixth to tenth on the list. But wherever you live, pickleball courts are generally not too far away.

If you are an advanced player looking for exciting new environments, then this should serve you well, and if you are yet to get to grips with the paddle, check out our beginners guide here.