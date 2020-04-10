In general, celebrities have it pretty good. But during this incredibly stressful period of self-quarantine, they are absolutely thriving. The coronavirus pandemic has caused turmoil for average people. Gyms are closed indefinitely, businesses are struggling, and everyone is going so stir crazy that Instagram fitness challenges and Netflix’s Tiger King have been trending for weeks.

Meanwhile, the rich and famous spend their days in giant houses, work out in state-of-the-art home gyms, and still get to watch Tiger King. On social media, millions of people are looking to celebrities as a distraction from the madness, and they’re delivering. It seems that every famous person with an Instagram account has chosen their own way to connect with fans as COVID-19 disrupts everyday life.

Even those who always go out of their way to engage with followers are kicking it up a notch with live workouts or Q&A sessions to show that we’re all in this mess together, albeit in very different environments. That’s easy for people who live in mansions to say, but at least they’re trying.

As the content our favorite stars are pushing out rolls past on our Instagram feeds, we can’t help but wonder what it’d really be like to be stuck inside one of their gigantic houses right now. We’ll never find out, but we can dream of a situation in which we’re not dusting off unused resistance bands to get a workout in.

Here, we’ve rounded up some of the celebrities that we’d love to be stuck with during quarantine, which is to say the ones with awesome home gyms, incredible backyards, and those who just seem to be making the best of staying home.

Arnold

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been the master of social distancing from the start, staying home and hanging out with his various animals. Now, he’s even selling t-shirts featuring his mini horse and donkey to raise money for his After School All Stars charity. Plus, who better to be stuck with if you’re trying to maintain your gains? Spend a month stuck with Schwarzenegger, and you’d have your doctorate in building muscle.

Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal has been making the most of social distancing from the start, doing dance challenges and even hosting a kitchen concert. In a time when it’s tough to stay positive, it seems Shaq’s house is the place to be.

Chris Hemsworth

If there’s any celebrity we look to for workout inspiration, it’s Chris Hemsworth. The Thor actor looks the part of a Norse god both on and off-screen thanks to his intense workout regimen with trainer Luke Zocchi. He’s always been a fan of home workouts, and we’d probably get in better shape at his place than the gym.

The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has taken to answering fan questions during quarantine, and that’s great. But the best part about staying home with Johnson would probably be unlimited access to both the Iron Paradise and the cheat meals that he’s seemingly still enjoying.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg not only has a home gym that any lifter would envy, but also a small sports complex right in his backyard. Need we explain any further?

John Krasinski

John Krasinski is insanely fit these days, but it’s not his home gym we’re interested in—it’s the positive effect he’s working to have on his followers via his YouTube show “Some Good News.” He started recording it at the beginning of the quarantine, and it doesn’t seem he’ll be

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

One of the fittest celebrity couples around, it’s no surprise that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are staying active in quarantine—with enough space in the backyard to hold a mini baseball clinic.

