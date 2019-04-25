Courtesy of Lionsgate

News

7 Most Badass Keanu Reeves Roles

Love him or hate him, this 54-year-old has mastered the art of being a Hollywood leading man.

by
Courtesy of Lionsgate

Since the release of John Wick in 2014, Keanu Reeves has managed to skyrocket out of Hollywood obscurity and back into the spotlight. The resurrected star began his career on TV in the early 80s (even starring on The Tracy Ullman Show) before landing his big role as Ted Theodore Logan in 1989's Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and took on some more independent films along the way. Then, he hit the beginnings of what would be his action star stride in movies like Speed and The Matrix

After the Matrix trilogy came to a close in 2003, blockbuster success dimmed a bit for Reeves, but he always stayed busy and delivered several under the radar movies during the process.

Regardless of the popularity (or lack thereof) of the individual movies, Reeves has a strong list of badass roles that he's portrayed over the last 20-plus years. He separates himself from other action stars by completely capturing the essence of the character. If you've seen him flexing his mastery with a sword, whipping out some martial arts, or even riding a motorcycle at what seems to be Mach speed, rest assured that he put the work in to deliver that authentic performance. (He's also an avid motocyclist and co-founded his own bike company, Arch.)

Take a look at a few of the roles that have given Keanu Reeves our badass stamp of approval.

1 of 7
Courtesy of Lionsgate
1. John Wick in the John Wick Series

A super deadly assassin has been seen countless times on the movie screen, but John Wick is a completely different beast. He’s so skilled at his job, which typically involves rampaging through disposable henchmen, that it looks like he’s doing a dance routine he's done a million times. What's more, he hardly ever misses. Although he’s a vicious hitman, it’s impossible to feel bad for his adversaries as you watch him mow them down in waves. After all, they did kill his dog and steal his car. 

At this point in his career, Reeves has already had ample stunt training from previous roles, so taking on Wick movies was a natural move. Most recently, he trained with a Navy SEAL vet and former CIA contractor, Shawn Ryan, for John Wick 3. Check them out in action below.

2 of 7
Ronald Siemoneit / Getty
2. Neo in The Matrix Trilogy

Aside from The Matrix being a genre-altering, now-classic sci-fi movie, the film also featured one of the most iconic characters ever. Neo transformed from a timid corporate employee into a man who could literally stop bullets. Neo's maturation process culminates beautifully in the last act of the first film as he realizes that he’s more than powerful enough to go head-to-head with Agent Smith.

Although the second and third installment of the franchise didn’t live up to expectations, each movie still had it’s own hook, and Neo reminded you who the real boss was inside of The Matrix.

3 of 7
Courtesy of 20th Century Fox
3. Officer Jack Traven in Speed

Even when he's not playing a super assassin or a realm-bending chosen one, Reeves makes playing a regular person badass. In 1994's Speed, Reeves plays Jack Traven, a SWAT officer who puts his life on the line multiple times to save Los Angeles civilians. Throughout the film, he's literally running toward ticking time bombs, and he even earns a medal for his bravery in the process. Perhaps the most iconic scene features Traven jumping aboard an out-of-control public city bus moving down an under construction highway, while he attempts to defuse a bomb onboard and keep the vehicle moving at 50 mph.

It's been 25 years, so most people have probably seen Speed by now, but spoiller alert: everyone gets off the bus safely, and Traven ends up stopping a speeding subway train by driving it into the street. He also gets the girl (Sandra Bullock) in the end, too.

That sounds like a certified badass to us.

4 of 7
Courtesy of Universal Pictures
4. Kai in 47 Ronin

There's a chance you may have missed this film, but go ahead and watch it if you're wondering what Keanu Reeves wielding a samurai sword looks like. In 47 Ronin (2013), Reeves plays Kai, a warrior attempting to get revenge for the unjust murder of the man who raised him as a child. Throughout this journey, we see Kai fight and defeat a gigantic monster, his former teacher, and a some of the best warriors willing to stand in front of him. Even though the movie made nearly $25 million less than it’s overall production budget, 47 Ronin is still worth a watch. It features Reeves, a deadly weapon, and one of those fiery tales of revenge.

5 of 7
Courtesy of Warner Bros.
5. Shane Falco in The Replacements

Who doesn’t love a good comeback story? In this 2000 sports comedy-drama, Reeves plays an underachieving quarterback who earns a second chance at football glory after players go on strike. Although Falco is just an average guy, his morals are first class. He earns the respect of his peers by starting a bar fight in defense of their honor and leads his team to victories in three of their final four games to finish the season. 

Falco’s speech at the end may be cheesy, but it still deserves to be framed on your wall.

“I wish I could say something classy and inspirational, but that just wouldn't be our style. Pain heals. Chicks dig scars. Glory...lasts forever.”

Enough said.

6 of 7
Courtesy of 20th Century Fox
6. Johnny Utah in Point Break

In addition to being an all-around badass on screen, Reeves has been lucky when picking his movies. Point Break was successful upon it’s release in 1991, grossing $97 million at the box office, but has since grown into an undeniable cult classic. Reeves plays a rookie undercover FBI agent, Johnny Utah, who embraces the criminal underworld of a surfing gang a bit too eagerly. His criminal and law enforcer duality ultimately ends with him allowing Bodhi, played by the late Patrick Swayze, escape from custody...into the waves.

7 of 7
Vince Bucci / Stringer / Getty
7. John Constantine in Constantine

The Point Break star doesn’t quite have a traditional superhero flick on his resume, but Constantine is the next best thing. Based on the DC Comics Hellblazer series, Reeves plays John Constantine, a supernatural hero who battles demons with a holy shotgun. This 2005 film is a genre mashup between horror, drama, and action, but Constantine doesn’t have the strongest replay value, unless you’re just in the mood to watch Reeves kick some demonic ass.

Topics:
Comments