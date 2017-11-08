AJ Styles Beats Jinder Mahal to Become WWE Champion in Surprise Victory

Jinder Mahal's dominant WWE Championship run is finally over, thanks to AJ Styles.

"The Phenomenal One" nabbed a shocking victory on Smackdown Live last night, putting an end to Mahal's six-month reign.

While Mahal defeated a number of formidable competitors in the past, including Randy Orton, Baron Corbin, and Shinsuke Nakamura, he was no match for Styles' Phenomenal Forearm. During the match, Mahal's partners, The Singh Brothers, once again tried to tip the scales in Mahal's favor, but Styles quickly took them out before they had the opportunity to ruin the match completely.

Styles' win is particularly significant because it means there will be a major shake-up for the main event at Survivor Series next week—instead of Brock Lesnar facing off against Mahal as originally planned, Lesnar will instead fight Styles in a match that will pit champion against champion.

In a post-match interview, Styles, clearly still recovering from the intense match, told the WWE Universe that his win is a victory for the common man. He also couldn't resist calling out Lesnar.

Suvivor Series airs live on the WWE Network on November 19, and "The Phenomenal One" taking on "The Beast" is guaranteed to be a spectacle to behold.