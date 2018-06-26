The Aliens Are Bigger and Badder in the New, Action-Packed ‘The Predator’ Trailer

Watch out—the Predators are coming.

The second trailer for Shane Black’s The Predator was just released, and damn, does it look wild. The trailer gives fans their longest look at the sequel so far, and it shows just how action-packed this movie will be.

This time around, the Predators are bigger, smarter, and stronger than ever before, and they’ve overtaken a suburban town, leaving actor Boyd Holbrook (Narcos, Logan) and his unit of Marine commandos to fight back. The trailer's biggest reveal is the “ultimate” Predator, a massive, terrifying alien that’s larger than any Predator in the previous three films of the franchise. Clearly, Black is looking up the stakes this time around.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Predator: “From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

Here’s a look at the absolutely badass trailer:

The Predator, directed by Shane Black, hits theaters on September 13, 2018.