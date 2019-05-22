(L) Etsuo Hara (M) New Japan Pro-Wrestling (R) Michael Loccisano / Getty

News

All Elite Wrestling Roster: 10 Wrestlers Signed Ahead of Double or Nothing

As All Elite Wrestling heads to Vegas with a stacked deck of wrestling talent, we provide some insight into a solid roster.

This Championship Fight Included a Referee Being Put to Sleep by a Spinning Back Fist thumbnail by
(L) Etsuo Hara (M) New Japan Pro-Wrestling (R) Michael Loccisano / Getty

Upstart promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling industry during the past several months. First, there was the announcement of AEW’s inception, quickly followed by some mouth-watering talent signings, and then there was the recent blockbuster news that the group will begin a weekly television show starting later this year on TNT.

Here, we provide some insight into some of the key-players headed into AEW’s first official pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, which takes place at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip, Saturday May 25.

AEW Double or Nothing is available May 25 via online streaming service BleacherReportLive.com, or as a traditional pay-per-view in the United States. In the United Kingdom, ITV Box Office will broadcast the show live. Internationally, the show can be accessed through FITE.tv. For more information visit: www.allelitewrestling.com

1 of 9
Instagram / thebrandirhodes
Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes is a graduate of the University of Michigan, and in addition to competing in the ring herself, she serves as AEW’s Chief Brand Officer. In this role, Brandi has made it clear that All Elite Wrestling intends to be an inclusive society that embraces gender-equal pay, and she seems set on building a formidable women’s division.

In a recent interview with Muscle & Fitness, Rhodes told us: “What All Elite Wrestling does it just creates more opportunities for women. We’re obviously a growing organization, and we plan to be around for a long time to come.”

With groundbreaking announcements made already, and a quickly evolving women’s roster, Brandi seems to be making good on her words.

2 of 9
Instagram / nylarosebeast
Nyla Rose

AEW made box office history after Double or Nothing became the first same-day sell out, ever, for a pro wrestling event in Las Vegas, but they didn’t stop there. In February, further history was made when AEW became the first major North American wrestling promotion to sign a transgender superstar, Nyla Rose.

Nyla, who is part Native American, and incredibly agile for her size, will seek to prove herself in a triple threat match against Britt Baker and Kylie Rae. As heralded by Brandi Rhodes, AEW promises to be a thriving environment for all genders and with news of gender-equal payment, and the progressive signing of Rose, all that is left is for the girls to tear down the house at the MGM Grand.

3 of 9
Instagram / jimmy_havoc
Jimmy Havoc

English professional wrestler Jimmy Havoc has competed all over the world since making his debut in 2004, and has won championships in no less than 15 organizations. But the unorthodox superstar will arguably be competing on his biggest stage yet when he enters the 21-man "Casino Battle Royale" where the winner earns a future shot at the AEW World Championship.

Havoc is best known for violent and crazy matches where the brutal British grappler uses any weapon available to incapacitate his foes. At Double or Nothing, Havoc will have a chance to take out 20 opponents in one match, a prospect that he relishes with maniacal glee.

4 of 9
Instagram / allelitewrestling
Aja Kong

Legendary female wrestling superstar Aja Kong has signed on the dotted line with AEW to appear at Double or Nothing in a six-woman tag team match. Kong will team alongside Yuka Sakazaki and Emi Sakura to face Hikaru Shida, Riho, and Ryo Mizunami.

This veteran of the squared circle has been banging heads for more than 30 years, but she's perhaps best known to pro wrestling fans, stateside, for her dominating performance at the 1995 WWE Survivor Series, where she eliminated her entire opposing team to become the sole survivor. Kong’s involvement will undoubtedly provide one of the high points at Double or Nothing.

5 of 9
Instagram / allelitewrestling
The Young Bucks

Technically, two wrestlers fill this spot, but we couldn’t have a list of key AEW superstars without tipping our hats to the Young Bucks. Matthew and Nicholas Massie have been involved with AEW from the very beginning, and along with Cody Rhodes, were the driving force behind the All In event in 2018.

Widely regarded as one of the best active tag teams in the world today, the Young Bucks found notoriety in New Japan Pro Wrestling after joining the wildly popular Bullet Club, and they've proven that they have their fingers squarely on the pulse of popular culture ever since. At Double or Nothing, fans that are looking for a strong tag team division will be in for a treat when the Bucks defend their AAA World Tag Team Championships against the high-flying Lucha Bros.

6 of 9
Instagram / americannightmarecody Verified •
Cody Rhodes

The “American Dream” Dusty Rhodes will be looking down with pride as his two sons square off in one of the most hotly anticipated pay-per-views in recent memory. But that's just the start for Cody, who has turned his voyage outside of the WWE into a lucrative career as the executive vice president of AEW.

Cody, much like his brother Dustin, is in serious training for their match at Double or Nothing, and just days out from the show, the artist formerly known as Stardust appears to be in fighting shape after following a strict meal prep and training plan. Looking ripped and ready to go, Cody is striving to make history both in the ring and in the boardroom in Las Vegas.

7 of 9
Instagram / dustinrhodestx
Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes, the eldest son of Dusty Rhodes, found success in both WCW and TNA, but he is of course best known for his bizarre WWE character, Goldust. Now, almost 25 years after the birth of that persona, Dustin has ditched the gold in favor of black and red, and is set to embark on one last ride in AEW.

Dustin, now 50, is training with renewed vigor as he attempts to beat his younger brother Cody in a match that is becoming a personal battle of ideologies between the new and old schools. Alongside Chris Jericho, Dustin is the only other regular from the Attitude Era to have a featured match on the Double or Nothing card.

Taking to Instagram, Dustin says, “For you doubters out there! Never forget what I am about to do and accomplish!”

8 of 9
Instagram / chrisjerichofozzy
Chris Jericho

As a surefire Hall of Famer, and the first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion, Chris Jericho comes to AEW as an established wrestling megastar that could be forgiven for relying on past successes to dictate his future game plan, but this simply won’t be the case for the keeper of “The List.” Always evolving, Jericho is headed to Las Vegas to debut a brand-new finisher, and it’s one that could devastate Kenny Omega at Double or Nothing.

The #JudasEffect! is a spinning elbow to the face that was brought to life while Jericho trained with Josh Rafferty at Dave Bautista’s MMA gym in Tampa, Florida. This new move is added to an offensive arsenal that already includes plenty of brutal moves, like the Code Breaker and the Walls of Jericho. 

“If I connect with this move, I don’t think it's going to go well for Kenny or any other opponent that I face in AEW from this moment forward,” Jericho said.

9 of 9
Instagram / kennyomegamanx
Kenny Omega

Kenny Omega became the hottest free agent in many years when his contract with NJPW ended in February, leading to rampant speculation over which wrestling promotion the scintillating superstar would sign with. For many, his decision to opt for AEW was a risky one, especially with an unproven track record and lack of a television deal. But in recent months, the landscape has become clearer. AEW will begin airing a weekly TV show on TNT later this year, and Omega is now positioned as a top star for what will be a top company.

Omega inked a four-year deal with All Elite Wrestling back in February, where it's understood he'll have creative input into his on-screen character and is also allowed to compete in Japan if he so desires. Of course, Omega’s arrival in AEW also sets the perfect stage for a big rematch with Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing, and considering the critical acclaim for their first battle over in Japan, U.S. fans can’t wait to witness the re-run. For many Western wrestling enthusiasts, though, Kenny’s match at the MGM Grand will be the first one that they see of his, and he’s unlikely to disappoint.

Topics:
Comments