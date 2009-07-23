15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.
Allison Baver is the US‘s preeminent female short track speed skater. She competed in both the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympic Games, and won the US National Championship in 2007. A nasty collision in an international race earlier this year left her with a shattered leg and surging doubts about her competitive career. But she has tackled her leg rehabilitation like a true champion, and has made an incredible recovery. She is currently training fulltime to prepare for the 2010 Olympic Trials. In between 8-hour workouts, Baver finds time to prove that you can be a queen on the ice but still be smoking hot. Check out her sexy photo shoot in the January issue of Muscle&Fitness. You‘ll agree that it deserves a gold medal.
