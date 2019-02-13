‘Aquaman’ Sequel Officially Confirmed with Original Writer on Board

DC Comics may be struggling with building its expanded universe, but 2018's Aquaman has to be the exception. The surprise hit pulled in more than $328 million at the North American box office and more than $1 billion globally—making it Warner Bros.' first DC film to surpass 2012's The Dark Knight Rises' $1 billion mark.

The movie is expected to star Jason Momoa, who originally signed on for two DC Extended Universe films, and recently returned as the deep sea hero in LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. (Apparently, Momoa has already pitched some ideas for the Aquaman sequel to Warner Bros.)

Aquaman director James Wan, who also worked with Johnson-McGoldrick on The Conjuring 2, will return as the sequel's producer, along with Peter Safran. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the original film along with WIll Beall (Gangster Squad), will pen the sequel. This is one of many upcoming projects for screenwriter Johnson-McGoldrick, who is already on board for The Conjuring 3, Nightmare on Elm Street, and Dungeons & Dragons.

In addition to a potential Aquaman 2, a spinoff movie titled The Trench is also on the horizon. Set as a horror film about Trench, the deadly amphibious creatures seen attacking the hero and his love Mera in Aquaman, the spinoff is also set to have Wan and Safran on as producers.

Neither Aquaman 2 or The Trench have official release dates, but with Aquaman already breaking the $1 billion mark, it’s basically guaranteed that that these movies will see the big screen soon.