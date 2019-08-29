Arnold Schwarzenegger Teases Big News About "Terminator: Dark Fate"

What could be bigger than the death of three billion people? Well, according to The Terminator himself, the day after Judgment Day will be one for the history books.

August 29 marks Judgment Day in The Terminator series (though the date changed in the novels). “Three billion human lives ended on August 29th, 1997,” Sarah Connor says at the beginning of Terminator 2: Judgment Day. “The survivors of the nuclear fire called the war Judgment Day.”

In honor of the fateful day, dubbed “Terminator Day” by fans, Arnold Schwarzenegger uploaded a 15-second Twitter video wishing the “greatest fans in the world” a happy Judgment Day, then asks if you’re ready for what comes next. What could he mean? Check it out and try to decipher his cryptic message for for yourself:

“Think about it,” Schwarzenegger tells his 4.4 million followers. Could we be getting a new trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate, or will there be some big news about one of the biggest movie franchises of all time?

Whatever the case, the seven-time Mr. Olympia certainly has us wondering what’s next for everyone’s favorite man-machine.

Terminator: Dark Fate follows Sarah Connor as she tries to stop a liquid metal terminator sent from the future from killing a small child—wait, that sounds familiar. This time around, her son John is grown and helping her defend the child, Dani Ramos. Schwarzenegger is also back (as he promised) to help the good guys—we swear we’ve seen this movie before.

The Twitter account @OnlyFilmMedia celebrated Judgment Day by releasing an image of the good Terminator (aka Arnold) battling the evil one, played by Gabriel Luna.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for whatever comes after Judgment Day.

Terminator: Dark Fate is in theaters Nov. 1.