Arnold Strongman Classic 2019: 'The Mountain' Breaks His Own Deadlift World Record

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, aka "The Mountain," aka "Thor," aka the World's Strongest Man, aka a bunch of other superlatives, had himself a day at the 2019 Arnold Strongman Classic by etching his name into the record books yet again by topping his own mark from last year. The record-breaking lift was a deadlift of 474kg/1044.9lbs using the Rogue elephant bar. And as you can see from the video below, it looked like he even had a little extra left in the tank, so don't expect this record to overstay its welcome, either.

This staggering display of power tops Björnsson's now-legendary performance at last year's Arnold, when he hit a 1,041-pound elephant-bar deadlift. He topped that feat earlier in February by a single pound before upping it a couple more lbs today. It's safe to say this is the official lift of "The Mountain."

And remember, this was on the first day of the Arnold competitions. We've still got a lot of iron to sling and records to break this weekend.