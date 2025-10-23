Until recently, the world record for the number of pullups completed by a female in one hour stood at 725, a feat that had held up since 2016. Just several weeks ago, however, Australian police officer Jade Henderson grabbed her own place in history with 733 pullups scored in 60 minutes. That’s an average of more than 12 pullups per minute.

“I decided to start training for the pullup world record because I liked the idea of doing something that nobody else has ever done,” explained the 32-year-old, in a conversation recently published on guinnessworldrecords.com. “I also wanted to see what my mind and body were physically capable of.”

Henderson is not the only athlete from down under to rise to the occasion on pullups. In June 2022, Caine Eckstein completed an astonishing 1,131 repetitions for the men’s record. Henderson, a fit female, who is a police officer and a CrossFit competitor, fell in love with getting her sweat on as an outlet for the stresses of her day job. Incredibly, she had previously torn her bicep in an attempt to beat the 24-hour record before turning to the one-hour challenge just three months later.

Jade Henderson completed 733 pullups to earn a new World Record

After setting the new bar on August 22, 2025, Henderson told the Guiness Book of World Records; “I didn’t have a set number that I was aiming for. I knew it was going to be tough to beat the previous record of 725, so I was just aiming to get a couple more reps than that. “

By the end of the challenge, the skin on Henderson’s palms was peeling off. “With about 20 minutes left to go in the hour, I felt the skin on my hands rip,” she explained of price of victory. “I thought to myself that my hands were already a mess, and I was already in pain, so I need to make it worth it. I am proud of myself for pushing through that pain and not stopping until the end.”

Now, Henderson hopes that she will inspire others to step out of their comfort zone, too. “Decide on your goal, come up with a plan and relentlessly work towards achieving that goal every day,” she enthuses.

To follow Jade Henderson on Instagram, click here.