10 Badass Action Movies to Stream on Netflix and Amazon Right Now

Grab a bag of popcorn and be prepared to have your mind blown.

Sure, documentaries and dramas can be enjoyable to watch, but sometimes we all just want to turn our brains off for a little while. Thanks to the magic of streaming, it's easier than ever to find a fantastic action film to inspire you to work on getting the body of Bruce Lee or Arnold Schwarzenegger.

While it would be easy to compile a list entirely of comic book movies (hey, Infinity War was pretty great), we wanted to provide a more diverse list covering various decades and genres, from martial arts to westerns to good old-fashioned tales of revenge. And, yes, all of these films are on either Netflix or Amazon Prime.

1. Kill Bill Vol 1 and 2

Where to Stream: Netflix

While we're sure you've had plenty of spirited arguments with your friends about which Quentin Tarantino movies are the best, there's no doubt that his meticulous love letter to '70s martial arts films and Spaghetti Westerns belongs near the top of the list. We recommend watching both parts of The Bride's quest for revenge back-to-back: just make sure you schedule some time for bathroom breaks.

2. Fearless

Where to Stream: Netflix

While action movie icon Jet Li still stars in films like The Expendables franchise, his last kung-fu epic was 2006's Fearless. The film is loosely based on Chinese folk hero Huo Yuanjia, who challenged countless western fighters to show off the strength of Chinese martial arts – as a result, expect a whole lot of fluid, fast-paced combat.

3. Heat

Where to Stream: Netflix

The acclaimed 1995 classic that defined heist films for a generation holds up just as well as you think it would, with Al Pacino and Robert de Niro locked in a deadly game of cat and mouse. The action is so exhilarating that you'll forget that the movie is nearly three hours long.

4. Ip Man

Where to Stream: Netflix

The first film in the acclaimed Ip Man trilogy chronicles the life of the titular martial arts grandmaster, played by Donnie Yen. As you can probably imagine, Man didn't end up becoming the teacher of Bruce Lee just by sitting on his butt all day.

5. The Indiana Jones Trilogy

Where to Stream: Netflix, Amazon Prime

Few series are as timeless as Steven Spielberg and George Lucas' ode to to 1940s adventure serials, with Harrison Ford in one of his most iconic roles. All three films (Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Last Crusade) have plenty of wild stunts, tense battles, and, of course, some Nazi ass-kicking.

6. The Last Dragon

Where to Stream: Netflix

A movie about a man who tries to master the art of “The Glow” and fights a martial arts master named “Sho'Nuff” is as absurd as it sounds, but that doesn't mean it isn't a ton of fun. This unique mix of '80s style and '70s martial arts films is perfect for a lazy afternoon.

7. Boondock Saints

Where to Stream: Netflix, Amazon

If you grew up in the early 2000s, chances are you and your friends watched a whole lot of Boondock Saints. Even if you didn't, this tale of two Irish brothers (Norman Reedus and Sean Patrick Flanery) cleaning up the streets of Boston as vigilantes is still ingrained in pop culture, so now's your chance to see what all the fuss is about. Plus, it has fan-favorite Willem Dafoe in a truly scene-stealing performance.  

8. The Magnificent Seven

Where to Stream: Amazon 

Don't worry, we're not talking about the mediocre remake with Chris Pratt; thankfully, Amazon has the beloved 1960 original. If you're ever in the mood to watch a true classic, check out this western homage to Seven Samurai starring legends like Steve McQueen and Charles Bronson. Speaking of Bronson... 

9. The Evil That Men Do

Where to Stream: Amazon

There's a host of Charles Bronson's pulpy action film classics, including this 1984 tale of a former CIA Assassin who is forced back into action after the death of his best friend. What's better for movie night than a classic tale of revenge?

10. Crank 2: High Voltage

Where to Stream: Amazon

This underrated gem might just be one of the most patently ridiculous movies of all time, and we're here for every minute of it. Jason Statham returns as Chev Chelios, who somehow survived being killed in the last film and is now on the trail of his missing heart. We swear we're not making any of this up. 

