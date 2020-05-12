As one of the biggest names in the strongman game, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson is well-known around the world for his feats of strength. And those who don’t know him for such achievements as winning the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018 or deadlifting a world-record 1,104 pounds may still recognize his 6’9″, 450-pound silhouette. In his role as Ser Gregor Clegane, aka “The Mountain,” on Game of Thrones, he was impossible to miss.

Now, Björnsson is carving out an even bigger space in the entertainment sphere. He’s partnered with Wheelhouse Entertainment’s Spoke Studios for a new competition series called Beat the Mountain.

The show will put “the most powerful, adept athletes in the country to fight it out in unique bouts of strength and endurance,” according to a press release. The athletes will be battling it out for a chance to — you guessed it — go head-to-head with The Mountain himself.

“Thor’s incredible deadlift last weekend made news around the world and rallied millions to share in a stunning athletic achievement,” said Eric Wattenberg, Wheelhouse Group chief creative officer and president of Wheelhouse Entertainment. “While he’s definitely one of a kind, we see this show as inspiration for anyone that wants to push boundaries or cheer on those who do. No doubt Thor is built to move mountains, but he’s also a disciplined team player and a super-nice guy. We’re excited to partner with him on this new series and to see his fan base expand.”

It remains to be seen what the challenges will be and when the show will air, but the concept of taking on The Mountain in a head-to-head competition is certainly daunting. Remember, this is a guy who reps out weights that most lifters could only dream of. Even where endurance is concerned, strongman is a sport that requires serious stamina.