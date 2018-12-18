Chris Nicoll / M+F Magazine

News

The Best Fitness Moments of 2018

The year’s almost over. But before we say goodbye, let’s remember the best of 2018, from powerlifting records to Olympia surprises to one very famous Laker.

by
Another year in the books, and we've got a lot to reflect on.

Because 2018 provided a trove of inspiring stories, impressive feats, and plenty to talk about. So, as we prepare to unwrap a new desktop calendar, let’s look back at a year’s worth of triumphs—from an extraordinary Olympia that saw a new Mr. O champ for the first time in eight years to CrossFit’s most dominant athletes to Tiger’s improbable comeback. Some of these accomplishments dominated the news cycle. Others weren’t given the attention they deserve. But together, they make up the 18 best fitness stories of 2018.

Chris Nicoll / Illustration by Chuck Anderson
A Thrilling Olympia

This year gifted us a new Mr. Olympia.

Shawn Rhoden knocked off the legendary Phil Heath, winner of the previous seven contests, to claim his first victory at age 43. The very large, chiseled Rhoden is now the oldest competitor to win the title, proving that age is just a number—especially when your lats are as wide as a Buick. The revamped and revitalized Olympia also featured its first-ever People’s Champion, as voted on by fans. That honor went to Roelly Winklaar, who finished third in the overall standings but first in people’s hearts. The Olympia also left us looking forward to the future, as American Breon Ansley and Canadian Chris Bumstead established themselves as rising stars in the sport, finishing one and two, respectively, in the classic physique division.

Getty
Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson

The Icelandic athlete and Game of Thrones terror added to his résumé in 2018, winning his first World’s Strongest Man competition after a couple of runner-up finishes in prior years. For most people, that would be plenty, but Björnsson also broke the world deadlift record by lifting a ridiculous 1,041 pounds—or nearly the weight of three Björnssons.

Jennifer Lopez—She's Still Got It

When JLo’s two-year Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood came to a close at the end of September, the 49-year-old star was in the best shape of her life. Considering her rigorous performance schedule, we could forgive Lopez for missing leg day once in a while. Instead, she complemented her onstage cardio with plenty of time in the gym, and built a strong, sculpted physique that’s the envy of stars half her age.

Maja Hitij / Getty
Eliud Kipchoge—A New Marathon Record

In September, Berlin played host to the fastest official recorded time ever for a marathon. Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge finished in a blazing fast 2:01:39. He beat the previous world record by 78 seconds—which, even though we’re talking about a 26.2-mile race, is still, somehow, a ton of time. He finished the race all alone, with the next closest competitor nearly five minutes behind him.

Getty Images / Illustration by Chuck Anderson
Rob McElhenney—Mac Got Ripped

For the seventh season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Rob McElhenney packed on 50 pounds because he thought it would be funny. (It was.) For the 13th season, which premiered in September, he went the opposite route and showed off an entirely new body—a chiseled frame that’s all muscles and abs. Now McElhenney’s character, Mac, finds any excuse he can to take off his shirt and expose his shredded form. Can you blame him?

Newspix / Getty
Tiger Woods—He's Back

Golf ’s biggest name hasn’t fared well over the past five years, thanks to several surgeries and some highly visible off-the-fairway issues. But in 2018, he regained his old form, cobbling together several top-10 finishes, including second place at the PGA Championship. Then, in September, he finally broke through, winning the Tour Championship for his first victory since 2013. Fans everywhere rejoiced, and pros let out a collective “uh-oh.”

Boston Globe / Getty
Desiree Linden—America Takes Boston

In April, Desiree Linden became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985. If you’re counting, that’s 33 years between victories. It was her first major marathon win, and she accomplished it on a cold, rainy day that witnessed a swell of American pride. In total, seven American women finished in the top 10.

Bobby Ellis / Getty
Adam Vinatieri—45 and Still Going Strong

Vinatieri has four Super Bowl wins—three with the Patriots and one with the Colts. He also holds the NFL record for the most  eld goals made and, at 45, is the oldest player in the league. Most players would have retired and adjourned to the nearest beach years ago to sip something from a coconut. But not Vinatieri. The ageless Colts kicker just keeps on doing what he does best. Which is kicking footballs through uprights.

Denise Mueller-Korenek

Your typical weekend road cyclist pedals along at 15 mph. Your typical pro can average 25 mph for long stretches. But never before has anyone been clocked at 184 mph. Well, meet Denise Mueller-Korenek. She hopped aboard a custom bicycle, got towed by a dragster, and then continued to ride in its slipstream, completely untethered, at a ridiculous 184 mph, shattering the previous world record. This should go without saying, but don’t try that at home.

Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold

In June, two accomplished speed climbers started up El Capitan’s “Nose,” the famous 3,000-foot rock route in Yosemite National Park. They finished in a record-breaking one hour, 58 minutes, and seven seconds, which, in the climbing world, is on par with the elusive sub-two-minute marathon. Except, you know, with the added risk of plummeting to your death.

Getty Images / Illustration by Chuck Anderson
Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson, and Red Gerard—Snowboarders Take Gold

In February's Winter Olympics, the Americans established their dominance on the snow. Well, on the snowboard, at least. In what was overall a lackluster medal-winning Games for the USA (we finished fourth, well behind Norway, Germany, and Canada), snowboarders kept the country afloat by earning four golds. Veteran Shaun White and 17-year-old Chloe Kim took top honors on the halfpipe, while veteran Jamie Anderson and 17-year-old Red Gerard won gold in slopestyle.

Victor Decolongon / Getty
Shōhei Ohtani

In the MLB, pitchers hit only when they have to. And even then, not very well. But Ohtani, the 24-year-old Japanese phenom turned Los Angeles Angel, started the season on the mound and in the lineup, playing DH when he wasn’t pitching. An injury curtailed his throwing, but he still started 10 games, posted a winning record, and knocked 22 home runs. He became the first player since Babe Ruth (yes, that Babe Ruth) to hit 15 homers and pitch 50 innings in a season.

Getty Images / Illustration by Chuck Anderson
LeBron James—The King Goes West

When perennial all-star and two-time Cavalier LeBron James navigated free agency over the summer, the whole basketball-watching world waited to see where he’d wind up. Turns out, he took his talents to Los Angeles, where he’s trying to turn around the franchise that’s struggled through five straight sub-500 seasons. If history is any indication of how things will go, we like his chances.

VCG / Getty
George Hood—So. Many. Planks.

Hood, a 60-year-old Illinois fitness instructor, can spend more time on his forearms and toes than you can—and he’s got two records to prove it. Over a 24-hour period, he set one record by planking for a total time of 18 hours, 10 minutes, and 10 seconds. And he also broke the world record for longest single plank, at 10 hours, 10 minutes, and 10 seconds. That’s some serious core strength and endurance. It also gives us a new workout video idea: 24-hour abs.

Andrew Shapiro—So. Many. Pullups.

In the other corner, we’ve got 19-year-old Andrew Shapiro, who completed a whopping 10,020 pullups in less than 20 hours to best his own Guinness World Record. Do the math, and that breaks down to an average of 500 pullups per hour—for 20 hours. The Virginia teen attempted the impressive feat to raise awareness for ocean conservation. Awareness raised, Andrew. Awareness raised.

Getty Images / Illustration by Chuck Anderson
Mat Fraser and Tia Clair-Toomey

American Mat Fraser celebrated a three-peat, winning his third-straight CrossFit Games and cementing himself as the sport’s biggest star. He’s in good company alongside Australia’s Tia Clair-Toomey, who ran away with her second-straight title. This year, athletes had to row a marathon, lift thousands of pounds of weight, and complete an event called “Chaos” that kept them guessing from start to finish. Fraser and Clair-Toomey have earned a well-deserved rest, but they probably won’t take it.

Andy Lyons / Getty
Justify—Same Horse, Three Titles

In June, Justify capped off wins at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness with a victory in the Belmont Stakes, becoming the 13th thoroughbred to capture the coveted Triple Crown. The following month, a gimpy ankle led to the three-year-old colt’s retirement. Way to go out on top, Justify. 

Getty
France—Soccer Champs

In a World Cup that saw Germany exit early and didn’t even include an American squad, France was the team to beat—except that no one could. For the tournament, France earned six wins and a draw, knocking off Croatia 4-2 in the final and notching its second World Cup trophy.

Getty Images / Illustration by Chuck Anderson
Honorable Mentions

Let’s not forget about these outstanding feats in 2018.

UMBC
In March, No. 16 seed University of Maryland–Baltimore County beat No. 1 seed Virginia in hoops, pulling off the biggest upset in NCAA tournament history.

USA WOMEN’S HOCKEY
The American women won their first gold medal in 20 years, edging Canada 3-2 in a shootout.

USA MEN’S CURLING
In an upset no one saw coming, USA Curling conquered Sweden for America’s first-ever curling gold medal.

ESTER LEDECKA
The Czech Republic’s Ledecka became the first woman to win gold in two sports in a single Olympics—skiing’s super-G and snowboarding’s parallel giant slalom.

GERAINT THOMAS
Thomas won his first Tour de France, defeating his own teammate, four-time winner Chris Froome.

RAFAEL NADAL
The Spanish tennis star continued his clay court dominance, racking up his 11th French Open title.

NAOMI OSAKA
Japan’s Osaka beat Serena Williams in a controversial match to win her first U.S. Open at age 20.

JAKOB INGEBRIGTSEN
The 17-year-old Norwegian ran past grown men to win the 1,500- and 5,000-meter events at the European Championships. 

MIKE BIBBY
The former NBA point guard made the internet rounds when a photo surfaced of him, now 40, looking super, superjacked.

J.J. WATT
After serious injuries in 2016 and 2017, the Texans’ defensive lineman started the season strong, looking like his old, three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year self.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
The run-and-gun Warriors finished on top, again, marking the superteam’s third title in four years.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
The Eagles won their first Super Bowl, knocking off the defending champion Patriots.

