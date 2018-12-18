The Best Fitness Moments of 2018

Another year in the books, and we've got a lot to reflect on.

Because 2018 provided a trove of inspiring stories, impressive feats, and plenty to talk about. So, as we prepare to unwrap a new desktop calendar, let’s look back at a year’s worth of triumphs—from an extraordinary Olympia that saw a new Mr. O champ for the first time in eight years to CrossFit’s most dominant athletes to Tiger’s improbable comeback. Some of these accomplishments dominated the news cycle. Others weren’t given the attention they deserve. But together, they make up the 18 best fitness stories of 2018.