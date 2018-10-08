The Best Memes to Come Out of UFC 229

UFC 229, the biggest event in the history of the sport, delivered all that it promised—and a little more. All four main card fights leading up to the main event proved to be entertaining in their own right—there was a technical bout between Michelle Waterson and Felice Herrig, a one-sided beatdown delivered by Dominick Reyes, a come-from-behind KO delivered by Derrick The Black Beast" Lewis, and a bloodbath of a scrap put on by Tony Ferguson and Anthony Pettis. Then, of course, there was the four-round mauling that Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov took to Conor McGregor before neck-cranking the Irishman so hard he tapped.

After his win, though, it seemed as though Khabib was just getting started. The Russian jumped up, threw his mouthpiece towards McGregor's corner, and hopped the fence in an attempt to flying-head kick Dillon Danis, McGregor's grappling coach. That's right—after fighting and defeating Conor, Khabib tried to take on his entire team alone.

There have been plenty of opinion pieces published on this post-fight brawl already, so instead of giving you one more to read, we've scoured the internet for the best memes we could find about the event. Here's what we've found:



Then, there were the memes directed at Drake, who, throughout the week leading up to the fight, showed unwavering support towards "The Notorious One," even going as far as to drape an Irish flag over his shoulders at the ceremonial weigh-ins. After the brawl broke out, it was seen that Drake attempted to go back in to find Khabib in hopes of defending his boy. (Not the smartest move, Drizzy.)



