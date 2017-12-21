Bianca Van Damme Shows Off Her Boxing Skills on Instagram

We all know that Jean-Claude Van Damme (who is soon to star in his own Amazon show) has some serious skills. As it happens, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

On Instagram, JCVD's daughter, Bianca Van Damme (who sometimes goes by Bianca Bree), 27, posted her latest speed-boxing regimen to Instagram. It's absolutely impressive, but don't take our word for it:

Of course, here at Muscle & Fitness, we already knew of Bianca's skills thanks to her shoot with another daughter of a famous action star, Ida Lundgren. But the more kick-ass workout videos, the better.