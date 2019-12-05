‘Black Adam’: Your Guide to Dwayne Johnson’s New DC Comic Book Movie

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially ready to play his first superpowered comic book character in Black Adam, announcing a release date for the film: December 22, 2021.

In the DC Comics canon, Black Adam is traditionally a villain of Shazam and has similar powers to the hero—who was played by Zachary Levi in the 2019 film of the same name. In recent years, Black Adam has been portrayed as more of an anti-hero and less of a full-on supervillain, which could be a clue as to how Johnson will play the character in the upcoming movie.

While technically this isn’t the first comic book character Johnson’s played—he appeared as Roadblock in 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation—his role as Black Adam is the first traditional comic book role. Here’s what you need to know about Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam film.