‘Black Adam’: Your Guide to Dwayne Johnson’s New DC Comic Book Movie
Here’s what you need to know about The Rock's upcoming film.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is officially ready to play his first superpowered comic book character in Black Adam, announcing a release date for the film: December 22, 2021.
In the DC Comics canon, Black Adam is traditionally a villain of Shazam and has similar powers to the hero—who was played by Zachary Levi in the 2019 film of the same name. In recent years, Black Adam has been portrayed as more of an anti-hero and less of a full-on supervillain, which could be a clue as to how Johnson will play the character in the upcoming movie.
View this post on Instagram
The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time - SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart - I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid - my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people - but he does it his way. Truth and justice - the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.
While technically this isn’t the first comic book character Johnson’s played—he appeared as Roadblock in 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation—his role as Black Adam is the first traditional comic book role. Here’s what you need to know about Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam film.