Braun Strowman Assaults Elias with a Double Bass on 'Raw'

WWE's Elias got a bit of an unexpected surprise on WWE Raw last night.

When "The Drifter" went out to the ring to perform on his guitar and mock his opponents as he usually does, he got a special guest in the form of Braun Strowman, who came out with the only instrument that actually fits his massive frame—a double bass.

After performing a surprisingly on-key melody to Elias, "The Monster Among Men" went back to doing what he does best: breaking things.

After attacking Elias in the ring, Strowman ended his assault the only way he could have—by slamming him with the double bass. This ended up being a bit of poetic justice, as Elias has attacked multiple superstars with his guitar on numerous occasions.

Elias and Strowman will face each other during Elimination Chamber on February 25, and we can't wait to see what happens.