Brie and Nikki Bella Expected to Become WWE Hall of Famers

Brie and Nikki Bella are undoubtedly two of the most influential WWE divas in recent history. The twin sisters ushered in the WWE’s reality TV era, held numerous championships, and are popular even among those who don’t watch wrestling.

Their relationships and recent dual-pregnancy announcement have been covered by almost every gossip site. And now, it looks as if their invaluable contributions to the wrestling industry will be recognized.

Wrestling rumor site WrestleVotes first reported that the twins are being considered for the WWE Hall of Fame's 2020 class. The duo, who were the first female-only pair to grace Muscle & Fitness’ cover, would join Dave Bautista, another M&F cover model, at this year's ceremony. (So apparently, the trick to getting into the hall is to be on our cover—our lines are open, WWE Superstars).

WWE has not yet confirmed the announcement, but people are already buzzing with excitement over the possibility.

“The Hardcore Legend” Mick Foley even tweeted his support for the idea. “Great athletes, excellent attitudes, mainstays in the Divas division for years before the women’s revolution— and were tireless ambassadors for @WWE well before @TotalDivas brought them mainstream attention,” Mrs. Foley’s baby boy said.

The Bellas have become much more than a great wrestling team. They were two of the first divas to appear on the reality show Total Divas, which gave viewers an inside look into the lives of female wrestlers. In 2016 they got their own spinoff, Total Bellas, which will begin its fifth season on April 9.

And their lives have even become a federal matter (literally). When Nikki Bella and John Cena got engaged at WrestleMania 33 (they later broke up, and Nikki is now engaged to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev), Iowa Congressman Rod Blum asked then-U.S. Small Business Secretary Linda McMahon why it took Cena so long to ask her.

McMahon, the WWE’s former president, simply said, “You’d have to ask him.”

It seems 2020 is shaping up to be the Bellas’ year. Both are expecting children (Nikki’s first and Brie’s second) and are due within two weeks of each other. We can't wait to see what else is on the horizon for the dynamic duo.