Can Aging Be Cured? Chris Hemsworth Wants to Find Out

Aging and the many side effects that come along with it—such as wrinkles, decreased mobility, and fragile bones—are as inevitable as taxes. Or are they? (We’re talking about aging here—you still have to pay your taxes.)

That’s the question asked by Limitless, an upcoming National Geographic series that will be hosted and produced by actor and fitness guru Chris Hemsworth. News of the show, which does not yet have a release date, was first reported by Deadline.

The six-episode series will examine how we can live healthier, smarter, and longer lives, with the Thor actor undergoing several experiments conducted by “longevity scientists,” who have supposedly found they key to reversing or stopping the effects of aging.

“We’re hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span,” Hemsworth, a former Muscle & Fitness cover model, told the site. “Production starts soon, so wish me luck.”

The six episodes, Deadline reports, will focus on: regenerating damage, maximizing strength, building resilience, shocking the body, supercharging memory and confronting mortality.

“Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science,” Hemsworth said.

Production studios Nutopia (the masterminds behind The World According to Jeff Goldblum) and Protozoa Pictures (founded by filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, and the studio behind Black Swan and The Wrestler) have also signed onto the project, according to Deadline.

We’re certainly skeptical of the claim that aging could be “cured,” but if anyone knows how to prolong his life, it’s Hemsworth. When he’s not playing an Avenger, the Australian is busy perfecting his fitness app, Centr, which comes with workout and meal plans.

For now, we’ll just keep training and eating right to make sure we’re here for as long as possible.