Check Out the Outrageous New Trailer for 'Rampage'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has faced off against some daunting opponents over the course of his career as a wrestler-turned-actor. He's squared off against assassins in the Fast and Furious movies, and narrowly avoided catastrophe in San Andreas. In the wrestling ring, he's survived matches with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and other legends.

But in his newest date with disaster, he'll have all he can possibly handle in Rampage. Based on the classic video game, this blown-out action epic pits Johnson's character, David Okoye, against his old pal George, a gorilla who becomes the victim of a genetic experiment gone wrong—and the people responsible for George's transformation. As in the original game, genetically enhanced wolves and crocodiles soon join the fray—and all of a sudden "The Rock" doesn't look so big anymore.

Check out the trailer for Johnson's raucously ridiculous new project, Rampage, which comes out on April 20.