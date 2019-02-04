Chris Hemsworth Launches New Fitness App Centr

Hold onto your hammers Thor fans, Chris Hemsworth has just launched Centr, an innovative health and fitness app. Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, an actress and fitness fanatic, have teamed up to give audiences insight into how he achieved his famous physique.

Hemsworth announced the app by sharing the trailer on Twitter, which felt almost as cinematic as any Marvel movie. The trailer features him and Pataky practicing yoga, working out at the gym and beach, and making meals with trainers and friends. Basically, they are actual fitness and lifestyle goals.

Centr is currently available for pre-order and will launch globally sometime this February. In the meantime, you can see the tweet and trailer here:



Excited to share @CentrFit which gives you the same team of world-class experts in health & well-being who have inspired me to live a healthier & happier life. Hope you can join us. #CentrOwner



Pre-order available now and will launch globally in February: https://t.co/P4fcaFABlN pic.twitter.com/B1FQfKg9NS — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) January 23, 2019

The main feature of the app will be its central feed, which will look like a weekly planner. In this feed, users will have access to workout routines, meditation videos, and recipes. As you scroll through the available content, you will be able to swipe to swap out tasks you aren’t interested in with activities more suited to your personal goals.

To make Centr, Hemsworth and Pataky partnered with Hollywood trainers and stuntmen, as well as a Navy Seal trainer, a meditation expert, a psychotherapist, yoga and pilates instructors, and a whole kitchen’s worth of professional chefs.

The meditation section includes guided meditation, sleep visualization exercises, confidence-building tips, and ways to deal with stress. The meal plan section is easily adjusted to individual needs, with inclusive plans for many dietary restrictions, such as vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, and gluten-free. It even comes with pre-programed shopping lists, because even celebrities forget what they need in the grocery store.

The workouts include 20 to 40 minute sessions that could be done at home or the gym with new videos released each week. The workouts include yoga, boxing, HIIT, and strength training. Users are able to log their goals and progress within the app and change the desired intensity level. You can even sync the app with your Apple Watch to log your progress and check your heart rate on-the-go.

While this app has more features than the Avengers has members, it comes at a high pricetag. Founding members, aka those who pre-order the app before the global release, will receive 20 percent off one of Centr’s three plans: one month for $15.99; three months for $37.99; or a year for $95.99.

So if you want a Hollywood physique straight-out-of-Asgard, it’s going to cost you. You can become a founding member, here.

