Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Officially Suspended for UFC 229 Brawl

The Nevada State Athletic Commission has finally dropped the hammer on two of the UFC's most popular fighters for their involvement in the brawl at UFC 229. Conor McGregor was handed a six-month ban with a $50,000 fine, while Khabib Nurmagomedov was handed a nine-month ban with a $500,000 fine, which can turn into six months if he participates in an anti-bullying campaign in Nevada. The suspensions will be backdated to the night of the fight meaning McGregor will be eligible to fight on April 6, while the UFC champ can make his return on July 6.

The post-fight brawl came after Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the 4th round, and suddenly scaled the cage to confront McGregor's camp, while McGregor was scuffling with Nurmagomedov's camp inside of the octagon.

Following the ruling, McGregor was pretty content with the length of his suspension and even recounted the events of the night.



I am thankful for the Nevada athletic commissions fair assessment and handling of the brawl incident.

It was not my intention to land the final blow of the night on my opponent’s blood relative. It’s just how it played out.

I look forward to competing again soon.

Thank you all. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2019



Straight left hand inside the attackers jab.

He attempted to use the big security guard that’s in all the movies as cover, but I could smell him a mile away and landed flush down the pipe.

The final blow of the night UFC 229 in association with McGregor Sports and Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/h4GO46oX3a — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2019

Although McGregor's suspension will lift in April, he probably wasn't going to realistically fight before then, anyway. As far as his next fight, there are a few options on the table, such as Donald Cerrone, George St-Pierre, and of course a rematch with the UFC champ.

As for Nurmagomedov, he obviously thinks he got the short end of the stick and tweeted this following his suspension.



politics forever — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) January 29, 2019

In addition to the Khabib being banned, his cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, and teammate, Zubaira Tukhugov, each received a one-year suspension and $25,000 fine for their involvement in the brawl.

The Russian's next fight is not confirmed, but his manager Ali Abdelaziz said he's targeting a November return at MSG.

Although neither fighter has a confirmed next fight, UFC 229 was the UFC's highest-selling pay-per-view, so don't be surprised if these two will be knuckling-up again in the near future.