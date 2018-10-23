Conor McGregor Humbly Breaks Down His Loss at UFC 229

You may not be a fan of Conor McGregor’s verbose pre-fight trash talk, but no one can say that the Irishman isn’t humble in defeat.

Three weeks after tapping due to neck crank in the fourth round of his highly anticipated brawl with current UFC lightweight king, Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor publicly analyzed the fight—round by round—before coming to a mature conclusion

“What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it’s not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me, always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans. I love you all.”

With 29 million Instagram followers (more than double what the UFC has), a new whiskey company, and a suit deal with David August, it’s easy to think of Conor McGregor as a brand and not an athlete. But at his core, McGregor is a competitor—a damn good one—and these lucid moments from the eccentric fighter are a reason why fans are quick to forgive him for his antics.