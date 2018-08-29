The 'Creed: Rise to Glory' VR Game Launches in September

The Rocky and Creed film franchises have become iconic since the first Rocky hit theaters in 1976, but now Rocky Balboa and Adonis Creed are stepping into the video game world in Creed: Rise to Glory.

In the virtual reality video game, players step into the ring as Creed to train with Balboa and take on some of the toughest opponents the game's boxing world has to offer. The VR aspect has you immersed in Creed's world, throwing punches, feeling their impact on your opponent, and even slowing down as your in-game persona gets tired, thanks to game developer Survios' "Phantom Melee Technology."

The game hits systems everywhere on September 25, less than two months before the much-anticipated Creed 2 hits theaters on November 21. It's available for pre-order on Oculus Home, Steam VR, and PlayStation VR, and will be at over 5,000 VR arcades worldwide on the day it's released.

Check out the release date announcement trailer below to see Creed: Rise to Glory in action.