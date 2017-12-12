Dana White Declares He'll Sue Manny Pacquiao If He's Negotiating With Conor McGregor

Former boxing champ Manny Pacquiao is the latest athlete to add himself to the queue of people who'd like to fight UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor. Rumors have been circulating about the MMA fighter’s next opponent since his boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr., but this time UFC President Dana White has a powerful message for Pacquiao.

White was put off by the manner in which "Pacman" allegedly reached out to McGregor, and told ESPN: “That would be weird, because [Conor's] under contract with us. If that's true, I will be suing Manny Pacquiao and whoever's representing him. So, I'm assuming that's not true.”

The UFC head honcho was responding to reports that Pacquiao said he and McGregor had spoken “initially, but we have not yet had any follow-up conversations”.

As of yet, nothing seems solid except for the fact that McGregor is one of the hottest names in combat sports, and the line to square up against him for an astronomical amount of money is wrapping around the block.