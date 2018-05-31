Dave Bautista Set for Bounty Hunter Action Film ‘Dogtown’

It’ll be hard for anyone to knock Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson from the mantle of hardest-working man in Hollywood, but Dave Bautista seems to be trying his best to do it.

Following his turn in Avengers: Infinity War and the upcoming Hotel Artemis, Bautista will star in a new project, the action/comedy Dogtown, an adaptation of the comic book series Body Bags, according to Deadline. Bautista will play professional bounty hunter Mack Delgado, a tracker so tough he’s called a “body bagger.” (Hence the comic's name.)

The story will follow Delgado after “the teenage daughter he never knew he had turns up on his doorstep, hoping to reconnect with the father she lost long ago."

“This is our first big graphic novel based action movie, which marks an exciting transition at the company,” Bold Films’ Gary Michael Walters told Deadline. “We are moving into larger budgets, something that started with Stronger. We want to make baby blockbusters, where you take wall-to-wall action, and then scalpel back some of that action and inject more plot, theme and character. The hope is to give a big entertainment experience with a lot of ideas and interesting characters. The ambition of Dogtown is to have a Deadpool tone of humor and action. But at its core, Dogtown is a father-daughter love story about a tough man who reconnects with his daughter. That is the spine. We want to make action movies with heart.”

Kyle Ward, who worked on John Wick 2, will write the script.

Bautista's film Hotel Artemis is slated to premiere this summer, and he’s also starring alongside Sylvester Stallone in the upcoming Escape Plan 2: Hades.

Dogtown is expected to shoot this fall.