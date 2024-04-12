Lenny Kravitz added a new twist to “eccentric” exercise after the singer recently took to TikTok and worked out in his leather pants and boots. As you can imagine, the internet soon weighed in with contrasting opinions.

On April 11, 2024, the rock and roll legend that is Lenny Kravitz, known for smash hits like “American Woman,” and “Fly Away,” posted a bizarre TikTok clip that shows him in the gym, working out with an outfit that would be more suitable for one of his sellout concerts. The trim 59-year-old musician can be seen performing a variation of a sit-up, while lifting a barbell from a declined position. “Thank God for today!,” wrote Kravitz in the video caption. “Grateful. Never been better. There are no shortcuts to seize your day. It is all possible. Love!”

While his inspirational message made perfect sense, the singer’s choice of gym gear had social media abuzz. “Still wearing leather pants while working out I love that,” commented one fan. “Lenny Kravitz worked out in a fishnet top, leather pants and now so do I,” added another. There were those that questioned the practicality of his wardrobe, however. “I don’t want to smell those leather pants when he’s done working out,” observed one comment. “This is the most Lenny Kravitz thing I’ve ever seen Lenny Kravitz do,” read another.

Whether or not the rock star is simply trolling fans as a way to create attention around his latest album Blue Electric Light is debateable but the legendary singer, who was named by PETA in 2022 as one of the worlds “Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities,” looked great as he got his reps in, with the most rock and roll execution possible. Of course, it is advisable to wear appropriate attire in the gym for comfort and support. M&F can recommend Kravitz music, but not his workout. Still, with this icons ability to defy age, who can get in his way? “I’m in love with this man,” concluded one of his 673k followers.