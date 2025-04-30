Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s The Smashing Machine movie went into full hype mode this week with the release of the official trailer, but behind the cameras, the former WWE Champion has put himself through brutal MMA training and dealt with injury to portray Mark Kerr. Here’s why M&F is excited for DJ’s most challenging role to date.

Before principal photography for The Smashing Machine even began in May 2024, Johnson was balancing MMA training with a return to professional wrestling. As “The Final Boss,” The Rock electrified WWE fans once again at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, but soon pivoted his attention back on being Mark Kerr, the collegiate wrestling standout and two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion. The fighter, who also excelled in World Vale Tudo and Pride FC, would suffer the struggles of substance abuse and mental health issues, becoming the subject of a HBO documentary that helped to inspire the movie. Eerily, Kerr had childhood dreams of becoming a pro wrestler, while Johnson always wondered how he would fair in the Octagon.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Took on His Challenging Role Yet for ‘The Smashing Machine’

Immersing himself in his most mentally and physically challenging role yet, Johnson embarked on a training regime that included MMA staples like striking and grappling. In fact, the “Most electrifying man in sports entertainment” even got to mix it up with Kerr himself in order to channel the most authentic portrayal possible. It is also known that the actor spent many hours sweating it out at the renowned gym, Black House MMA in California.

Johnson has admitted that the training was extremely tough, and that while he felt good about his progress, the pro wrestling star was “far from satisfied” with his technique in the early going. Still, day by day, DJ remained a student of the game. He also worked with Kerr’s former MMA rival and friend, Mark Coleman, further contributing to the authenticity of the story. “What a pleasure,” said Coleman of his interactions with the movie star. “Very kind, humble man. The aura around him is something special. He’s truly a giant in so many ways.”

The shoot wasn’t without its slip-ups, however. “Any time your film is called ‘The Smashing Machine’, well, you’re going to get smashed up,” shared The Rock in an Instagram post detailing a gruesome elbow injury sustained in combat. “I got banged up pretty good today.”

Fortunately, the hard work could well pay off for Johnson. The early buzz around his incredible transformation to play Kerr has got The Smashing Machine’s publicity machine off to a great start. The project is also directed by the award-winning Benny Safdie, who was praised for his work on Uncut Gems starring Adam Sandler. UFC President Dana White has also said he believes Johnson should be up for an Oscar nomination based on his dedication to the role.

While the movie itself is not set to be released until October 2025, many critics think that this could be a significant step in the evolution of DJ’s acting career. Fortunately, the gravity of The Smashing Machine is not lost on the loveable movie star. “A true honor for me to pay homage and respect to this legendary MMA Godfather, all MMA fighters, the MMA community, and all our athletes who’ve struggled with mental health and addiction,” concludes Johnson of his lifechanging experience making The Smashing Machine.

Watch the official trailer for The Smashing Machine