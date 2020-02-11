Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Daughter is Joining the WWE

There are countless second- and third-generation WWE Superstars who have followed in their ancestors' footsteps to the squared circle. Names like Charlotte Flair, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and Natalya Neidhart come to mind.

But for the first time, a fourth-generation Superstar will lace up their boots and grace a WWE ring. Her name is Simone Johnson, and she just so happens to be The Rock’s daughter.

Simone, 18, recently reported to the WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, where up-and-coming wrestlers are put through the ropes in the gym and in the ring.

The Rock is thrilled that his oldest daughter—whose mother is The Rock's ex-wife and still-business parnter, Dany Garcia— has decided to join the family business.

After all, wrestling is in Simone’s blood. Her great-grandfather is the Samoan wrestling legend, the High Chief Peter Maivia, and his daughter was the wife of Rocky Johnson, the late WWE Hall of Famer and one-half of the first-ever Black WWE tag team champions. Those two are The Rock's parents.

We’re sure Simone will create her own in-ring character, but we’re also excited to see how she channels her wrestling heritage in the future.