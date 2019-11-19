Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Latest Instagram Shoutout Will Melt Your Heart

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson loves his fans, and he's constantly proving it with shoutouts and interactions on social media. In one such shoutout posted on Monday, Johnson recorded a nearly three-minute video for a 3-year-old boy named Hyrum Harris, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia complicated by Down syndrome.
The Rock's video was spurred by Hyrum's mother, who reached out to tell Johnson that her son's favorite movie is Moana, an animated Disney movie that saw Johnson voicing a Polynesian demigod named Maui.
"In the fight of his life right now and doing his best to stay strong — by watching MOANA up to 10xs a day because the character he loves, MAUI makes him feel strong," Johnson wrote in the post. "According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG. Yes you are big man. Yes you are."
Watch the video, which involves some singing, here:
There’s a little 3 year old boy out there named, Hyrum Harris. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia which is complicated by Down Syndrome. In the fight of his life right now and doing his best to stay strong - by watching MOANA up to 10xs a day because the character he loves, MAUI makes him feel strong. According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG. Yes you are big man. Yes you are. Hyrum, I know I’m a complete stranger to you - who sounds a lot like your hero, MAUI (only with a very large head), but myself along with millions of other strangers who will watch this video are sending you so much love, strength and mana your way. I STRONG. Love, the Rock aka the dude who sounds a lot like Maui.
Later on, Johnson posted an update that was even more touching, including Hyrum's reaction to the video.
Update from the video I posted. Look at this lil’ boy, Hyrum’s face. That’s some joy real right there. Thank you to the person who wrote this beautiful note. You’re absolutely right - joy and hope cost nothing and yet, is the most powerful gift we can give. Thats the real magic to life. #hopeforhyrum And thank you to my good buddy, Andy Fickman for texting me Hyrum’s story to begin with🙏🏾
The Rock may be a storied WWE Superstar and on-screen tough guy, but it's clear that the gargantuan actor has a soft spot.
