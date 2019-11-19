Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Latest Instagram Shoutout Will Melt Your Heart

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson loves his fans, and he's constantly proving it with shoutouts and interactions on social media. In one such shoutout posted on Monday, Johnson recorded a nearly three-minute video for a 3-year-old boy named Hyrum Harris, who has acute lymphoblastic leukemia complicated by Down syndrome.

The Rock's video was spurred by Hyrum's mother, who reached out to tell Johnson that her son's favorite movie is Moana, an animated Disney movie that saw Johnson voicing a Polynesian demigod named Maui.

"In the fight of his life right now and doing his best to stay strong — by watching MOANA up to 10xs a day because the character he loves, MAUI makes him feel strong," Johnson wrote in the post. "According to Hyrum’s mama, his most important thing to say now is, I STRONG. Yes you are big man. Yes you are."

Watch the video, which involves some singing, here:

Later on, Johnson posted an update that was even more touching, including Hyrum's reaction to the video.

The Rock may be a storied WWE Superstar and on-screen tough guy, but it's clear that the gargantuan actor has a soft spot.

