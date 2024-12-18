Bally’s Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City was the chosen location as King of the Table 13 played host to a special attraction arm wrestling clash between two former World’s Strongest Men, but while it was Brian Shaw’s night, both he and Eddie Hall caught some serious love for the sport.

Since his “retirement” from strength competitions, Eddie Hall has been on a mission to try his hand at any sport that will give him a hard-earned payday. The former competitive swimmer, deadlift record breaker, and 2017 World’s Strongest Man has been seen boxing and even in engaging in 2-on-1 MMA bouts. And, as expected, “The Beast’s” recent foray into the world of Arm Wrestling against Brian Shaw (World’s Strongest Man in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016) peaked both its viewers interest and their own bulging biceps in equal measure.

BRIAN SHAW VS EDDIE HALL KING OF THE TABLE 13 pic.twitter.com/KTQH1nszNo — Damiane K’rafordi (@synergydoo) December 15, 2024

Brian Shaw Beats Eddie Hall in Arm Wrestling at King of the Table 13

In their competitive arm wrestling debuts, Hall and Shaw took part in a battle of the titans, but after some typical jaw jacking between the two strong men, Brian Shaw came out on top with 4 rounds to Hall’s 2. Still, it appears that both men have caught the arm wrestling bug and will likely return to a future event. (embed)

“That was fun, it took me back,” said Hall in the post-match interview. “It’s been seven years since I completed in that sort of arena, in like a strength environment. And it’s brought a lot back, you know?” Hall further explained that on the night, ‘The Beast’ came out to play. Before the event, he had spent 5 weeks in training and feels that he’s learned a lot about the sport. Many who watched his performance agreed. “Eddie’s potential is enormous,” wrote one YouTube viewer. “It seems like he has a natural talent on the table, I hope to see more of him in the future.” It was a sentiment backed by many other followers. “I’m a big fan of Eddie now,” wrote another user. “He showed some really good potential and a top-notch trash talk game. Truly entertaining.”

The victor, Brian Shaw was also in great spirits following his win. “I put my heart and soul into everything that I do,” he explained. “I understand there’s still a lot of work to be done, a lot of improvement to be made, this is just the start.” One eagle eyed viewer, in a nod to Sylvester Stallone’s 1987 arm wrestling movie; Over The Top, said the results were obvious from the start, stating “Real arm wrestling fans know Brian won because his hat was backwards.”

Click here for the King of the Table 13 pay-per-view replay