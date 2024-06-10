Eddie Hall has certainly stayed active since winning the World’s Strongest Man title in 2017. He’s made documentaries, entered the boxing ring, and this past weekend he also made good on a promise to enter the world of mixed martial arts. It was a bizarre bout however, and saw the Brit do battle with not one but two famous opponents. M&F catches you up on all of the craziness of this insane Eddie Hall MMA fight.

When and where did Eddie Hall make his MMA debut?

The man-mountain, weighing in at 367 pounds (166 kilograms), made his MMA debut at the King George’s Hall in Blackburn, England, for the “World Freak League” promotion. Hall faced not one, but two opponents by stepping into the cage with Jamil and Jamel Neffati. These Polish twins may be huge TikTok stars with almost 20 million followers, but their combined weight was 77 pounds below the British behemoth. The bout was filmed for broadcast on the World Freak League’s first pay-per-view, WFFL 1, available now.

Watch Eddie Hall demolish the Neffati twins during MMA debut

Hall may have lost his professional boxing debut against fellow strongman, Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, in 2022, but he came out swinging in Blackburn, tossing around his two opponents like ragdolls. While the brothers had confidently strutted to the cage, they weren’t in any hurry to engage with the ‘The Beast’ once the bell rang. “Just f**king do something,” shouted Hall in frustration in the early going. It was all over by round three, however, after Hall scored a brutal knockout, but not before he crushed one sibling with a powerbomb and the other with a suplex in a scene that more closely resembled a WWE Royal Rumble than a mixed martial arts contest. Having levelled both men with thunderous punches, the match was finally stropped. “Had a blast,” wrote an elated Hall via an Instagram post on Sunday, June 9. “Who do you want to see me fight next?”

Will Eddie Hall continue to fight in MMA?

Having tasted victory in his first, if somewhat surreal, MMA outing, Hall now has his sights set on more legitimate opponents. On Monday, June 10, he singled out Mariusz Pudzianowski (17-9-0) as his next potential opponent. But, while Pudzianowski is a serious fighter and a former five-time WSM in his own right, he is also 47 years of age. “One thing’s for sure,” commented Hall. “I’ll come in with two biceps and fully prepared for a bloodbath. Training starts next week!”

