Everything You Need to Know About ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’

Everyone's favorite ancient reptilian beast, Godzilla, is officially set to return to the big screen this spring after a five-year hiatus. This time around, it looks like the titular monster will be getting a lot more screen time—and so will a gang of new ancient predators, including Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. In addition to the new monsters, Godzilla: King of the Monsters will feature almost an entirely new cast from its 2014 predecessor.

The first Godzilla film in this series, Godzilla, was released in 2014 and grossed over $520 million. When a movie makes over half a billion dollars, you can almost guarantee a sequel is on the way. Now that it's actually coming to theaters soon, we dove into the background of the much-anticipated sequel.

Here's everything you need to know about the film before catching it in theaters this spring