Everything You Need to Know About ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’
Need to catch up before you catch the movie in theaters this May? We've got you covered.
Everyone's favorite ancient reptilian beast, Godzilla, is officially set to return to the big screen this spring after a five-year hiatus. This time around, it looks like the titular monster will be getting a lot more screen time—and so will a gang of new ancient predators, including Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah. In addition to the new monsters, Godzilla: King of the Monsters will feature almost an entirely new cast from its 2014 predecessor.
The first Godzilla film in this series, Godzilla, was released in 2014 and grossed over $520 million. When a movie makes over half a billion dollars, you can almost guarantee a sequel is on the way. Now that it's actually coming to theaters soon, we dove into the background of the much-anticipated sequel.
Here's everything you need to know about the film before catching it in theaters this spring