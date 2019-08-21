Everything You Need to Know About 'Matrix 4'

Keanu Reeves is stepping back into The Matrix. With the film celebrating its 20-year anniversary, Warner Bros. has announced that a fourth Matrix film, tentatively titled Matrix 4, is going into production with Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles, while Lana Wachowski will write and direct the film, according to Variety.

Lana Wachowski and her sister Lilly originally wrote and directed all three films in The Matrix trilogy, including The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions. This time around, Lana will be working on the films without her sister. Reeves has cemented himself as a worldwide box office star in recent years with the John Wick series, and now he’ll be returning to the series that became a box office phenomenon when it first came out in 1999.

“Many of the ideas Lilly and I explored 20 years ago about our reality are even more relevant now. I’m very happy to have these characters back in my life and grateful for another chance to work with my brilliant friends,” Wachowski said in a press release.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Matrix film: