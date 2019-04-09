Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

It’s official, the Terminator is back...again.

Whatever you may think about the last three Terminator films, the foundation of the franchise was always built on high-level action, pioneering the modern, sci-fi movie genre—and some kick-ass graphics, too. Yet, for nearly 30 years, the installments followingT2 have been passed around to different directors and producers who have tried to recapture the magic of the first two movies.

The most recent Terminator movies weren't the most universally praised, but die-hard fans still stuck around, and later this year Paramount Pictures is giving it one more shot with a sixth installment, Terminator: Dark Fate. Fans can also rejoice knowing that James Cameron will return, not as director or co-writer, but as the film's producer. Details of this new Terminator are limited, but here’s what we know so far.

Time to Fix the Timeline

For those confused about everything that happened in the films after Terminator 2: Judgment Day, rest at easeCameron has said that those films were going to be ignored. Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and Terminator Genisys are all banished to the cemetery of failed movies. 

For this film, however, an official plot synopsis doesn’t exist at this moment, but Terminator: Dark Fate will build on the first two movies. “This is a continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2," said CameronAnd we're pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse."  

Linda Hamilton & Arnold Return

In addition to Cameron returning to the franchise, Linda Hamilton (Sarah Connor) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator) will also be reprising their roles. Hamilton, who has been absent from the franchise since 1991's T2, was a surprise return, while Arnold has been in every Terminator movie except Terminator Salvation. 

Hamilton was actually offered a part for T3 but decided to decline for artistic reasons. “I knew my character arc was so complete in the first two, and in the third one it was a negligible character,” said Hamilton. “She (Sarah Connor) died halfway through and there was no time to mourn her. It was kind of disposable, so I said no thank you.”

The Best of the Rest

Although Hamilton and Arnold are returning to the franchise, the film will also have an influx of new characters ready to show their worth in a post-T2 world. Mackenzie Davis (Grace), Natalia Reyes (Dani Ramos), Gabriel Luna (Terminator) will round out the rest of the Dark Fate cast. Despite these actors not being the biggest names in Hollywood, they have already won an award for best ensemble at this year’s CinemaCon. 

“With a cast that includes many familiar faces, as well as talented newcomers, the next chapter of this blockbuster franchise is sure to entertain audiences around the globe,” said Mitch Neuhauser, CinemaCon's managing director, in a statement.

The Director

Deadpool director Tim Miller will be directing the most recent Terminator reboot. He was in line to direct Deadpool 2, but Miller decided to take on a new challenge. He said, “I felt like there was more stories to tell there, but I’m happy that somebody else is telling them. And I’ve got to tell you, there was a sense of relief in that I get to do something new versus Deadpool 2.”

Rumor Report on John Connor

T6 picks up after the events of T2, and it’s only natural that we should have an eye out for John Conner (Edward Furlong). However, it appears that Furlong won’t be coming back. Instead, actor Jude Collie will serve as the new body double for the young John Connor with Edward Furlong's facial likeness from Terminator 2 digitally applied.

The Score

For the sixth and potentially final Terminator film, Tom Holkenborg takes on composer duties. Better known as Junkie XL, Holkenborg composed a wide range of soundtracks including movies, TV, and video games. His most notable composer work can be heard in Alita: Battle Angel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Deadpool, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and even Madden NFL 19. The man has got some skills. In addition to his musical contributions he also has preexisting chemistry with Cameron from Alita, and Miller on Deadpool. 

 

The New Terminator

Actor Gabriel Luna, best known as the Ghost Rider in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D TV series (2016 - 2017), has officially been cast as the newest Terminator. Luna has some extremely large shoes to film if we’re going to compare him to Robert Patrick’s T-1000 Terminator, who was absolutely menacing through the entire Terminator 2 movie. Remember that iconic truck chase scene from T2  with T-1000?

For Luna, it's unclear what model he will be, but we do know he's been working out with Arnold, and doing his best to look the part.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Killing machines.

A post shared by Gabriel Luna (@iamgabrielluna)

James Cameron Was Hands On

Terminator fans rejoice. Although some may see Cameron’s producer title as just a smokescreen to reel fans back in, according to Schwarzenegger he was very involved in the filming. “He (Cameron) does get involved in the filming,” he said“so there were interesting discussions about which direction to go with a certain scene or how the dialogue should finish or what the certain look should be of an individual and all that stuff so there was a big collaboration between Jim and Tim Miller. I feel it was in good hands with both of them.”

Release Date

Although the plot and the roles of the cast are a top secret at this time, we do know that Dark Fate is set for a November 1, 2019 release date.

