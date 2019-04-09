Everything You Need to Know About ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’

Whatever you may think about the last three Terminator films, the foundation of the franchise was always built on high-level action, pioneering the modern, sci-fi movie genre—and some kick-ass graphics, too. Yet, for nearly 30 years, the installments followingT2 have been passed around to different directors and producers who have tried to recapture the magic of the first two movies.

The most recent Terminator movies weren't the most universally praised, but die-hard fans still stuck around, and later this year Paramount Pictures is giving it one more shot with a sixth installment, Terminator: Dark Fate. Fans can also rejoice knowing that James Cameron will return, not as director or co-writer, but as the film's producer. Details of this new Terminator are limited, but here’s what we know so far.