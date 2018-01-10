Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s Face Might Be Emblazoned on All WBC Championship Belts: Report

Retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is already firmly planted in the sport's history as one of the greats, and the World Boxing Council is considering recognizing his legend status in a more permanent way. According to a recent report, the President of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaiman, is considering adding Mayweather’s face onto the side of all future WBC belts.

“Floyd is a historic, iconic boxer, just like Muhammad Ali—who is on the [WBC] belt," Sulaiman said, according to the report. "Maybe it's not a bad idea [to also add Mayweather]. There are boxers who represent an era.”

Mayweather is undoubtedly a legend, no matter what anyone thinks of him outside the ring. The former boxer has held five world titles in the WBC alone, and has unified belts in multiple weight classes.

A large portion of boxing fans tend to discard Mayweather because of his antics with Conor McGregor and the UFC, but his skill is unquestioned and a permanent spot on the WBC belt isn’t out of the question.

No timeline has officially been set at this time, but it's definitely a consideration for Sulaiman.

"Now that Mayweather confirmed his retirement, we can consider something like that," Sulaiman said, according to the report. "If he is retired, he has merit, we will see him; he was a champion in five divisions, he has a lot of merit."