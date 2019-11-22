Floyd Mayweather Says He's Coming Out of Retirement in 2020

Floyd “Money” Mayweather says he's coming out of retirement yet again, and he'll be putting a legendary undefeated streak on the line if he does. The 42-year-old boxer, who is 50-0, posted a pair of photos on Instagram to announce that he will once again fight in 2020.

Mayweather’s last fight was a quick exhibition match against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa. Before that, he had a massively hyped bout against UFC star Conor McGregor, which saw him record his 50th straight win on Aug. 26, 2017. Despite McGregor being an MMA star, the two fought under boxing rules, so that didn't come as much of a surprise. Supposedly, that was the end of Mayweather's fighting career.

“This was my last fight,” the boxer said after the bout. “Tonight, ladies and gentlemen, for sure I chose the right dance partner to dance with.”

Obviously, that’s no longer the case. It’ll be exciting to see if Mayweather can reach a 51-0 record, or if someone—anyone—could finally knock him down.

His opponent is unclear, but it might be fair to assume it will be someone in the MMA world. In another MMA post, he said he was working to bring a “spectacular event” alongside UFC president Dana White.



Several reports have long teased a possible rematch with Manny Pacquiao, and another with Conor McGregor. Others have tied him to a bout with UFC star and fellow undefeated athlete Khabib Nurmagomedov. No matter who he ends up fighting, we're sure Mayweather would rake in a solid payday if it comes to fruition. He reportedly earned $275 million for his fight against McGregor. For a payday like that, we'd come out of retirement, too.

There's no real detail yet other than the cryptic Instagram posts, but when there's money to be made, Mayweather and White don't mess around.