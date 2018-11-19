Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Gets Kicked Out of Survivor Series

Just when you thought the WWE Survivor Series couldn’t get any crazier. In the latest installment of the series, former WWE Star Enzo Amore was caught sneaking into the arena and causing a scene in the stands. After being epically taken down by a female security guard, Amore was ultimately escorted out of the arena by security.
My video of the wrestler formerly known as Enzo Amore trying to interrupt #SurvivorSeries. @WWE security not having any of it. He is taken down quickly. pic.twitter.com/2jdRtOe36z
— LEE SHENKER (@TuftsGuy) November 19, 2018
Amore, currently wrestling in the independent scene and pursuing a rap career under the name “nZo”, snuck into the arena at Survivor Series and had been watching from the stands when he stood up midway through the event and began jeering and directing the audience attention towards him, yelling his catchphrases from his time in the WWE.
Amore was fired from the WWE in January 2018 amid allegations of sexual assault from October 2017, but the charges have since been dropped.
Well I didn't expect the focus of this tag match to be on Enzo Amore!! He was in disguise in the second row and, it seems, has just been ejected... #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/JXSD2gkP9Z
— Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) November 19, 2018
His disruption was met with nearly unanimous booing from the crowd.
It was definitely Enzo. Some people in the crowd started chanting “We want Enzo.” Everyone else said “No we don’t.”
— Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) November 19, 2018
Amore was then pummeled to the crowd by a female security guard and escorted out of the building while the audience cheered. The entire incident was outrageously wild, and as always, the Internet had a lot to say.
Enzo just got leveled by security at #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/qbAOwQeVCE
— Big B (@BTuckerTorch) November 19, 2018
— First Lady Of PWG (@carrie_palacios) November 19, 2018
SUPLEX CITY!! pic.twitter.com/DWGq8lm1iI
— Derek Montilla (@Cap_Kaveman) November 19, 2018
It's actually surprising Amore was able to attend the Survivor Series at all. This past weekend, Amore was kicked off a Delta flight from JFK Airport to LAX. The reason? He refused to stop vaping. After failing to listen to the flight attendants, Amore was escorted off the plane.Police were called to the gate, but Amore wasn’t arrested.
The WWE has yet to issue a statement on the recent events involving Amore.