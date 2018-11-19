Former WWE Star Enzo Amore Gets Kicked Out of Survivor Series

Just when you thought the WWE Survivor Series couldn’t get any crazier. In the latest installment of the series, former WWE Star Enzo Amore was caught sneaking into the arena and causing a scene in the stands. After being epically taken down by a female security guard, Amore was ultimately escorted out of the arena by security.



My video of the wrestler formerly known as Enzo Amore trying to interrupt #SurvivorSeries. @WWE security not having any of it. He is taken down quickly. pic.twitter.com/2jdRtOe36z — LEE SHENKER (@TuftsGuy) November 19, 2018

Amore, currently wrestling in the independent scene and pursuing a rap career under the name “nZo”, snuck into the arena at Survivor Series and had been watching from the stands when he stood up midway through the event and began jeering and directing the audience attention towards him, yelling his catchphrases from his time in the WWE.

Amore was fired from the WWE in January 2018 amid allegations of sexual assault from October 2017, but the charges have since been dropped.