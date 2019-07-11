This Guy Did 4,689 Burpees in 12 Hours to Set a World Record

Burpees are one of those exercises that pretty much nobody enjoys. Sure, incorporating them into your workout is a surefire way to ignite a total-body burn, but they’re taxing in a way that makes them more miserable than most bodyweight moves.

While many fitness enthusiasts couldn’t imagine doing burpees for even an hour straight, Michigan State University student and ROTC cadet Bryan Abell did them for 12 hours so he could set a Guinness World Record and raise money for a good cause, Reuters reports. He completed 4,689 burpees with minimal rest.



Bryan Abell from Michigan breaks the Guinness World Record for the most burpees in one day with 4,689 burpees in 12 hours pic.twitter.com/U88o50l0hc — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 11, 2019

Six months ago, Abell co-founded the Stronger Warrior Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting active and retired U.S. service members financially, mentally, and physically. The 23-year-old student used his world record attempt as a fundraiser for the organization, dubbing it “Burpees for a Purpose: World Record Attempt for the Troops.”

The record he set was for “most chest to ground burpees in 12 hours (male)” which required him to complete at least 4,500 burpees in the allotted time. Needless to say, the attempt had to meet certain standards for the record to count.

"Guinness required me to have two witnesses at all times viewing to validate all the burpees," Abell told 13 On Your Side. "One of those witnesses had to be a certified exercise or fitness professional."

He trained consistently for about six weeks, doing 1,500 burpees a day, and it clearly paid off. Abell went above and beyond the requirements during the 12-hour endeavor, knocking out the 4,689 burpees.

Abell’s goal for the event, held at Carl’s Family YMCA in Milford, Michigan, was to raise $4,500 for his cause. As of Thursday, he raised $2,062. If you’d like to donate, head to the Burpees for a Purpose: World Record Attempt for the Troops Facebook page.