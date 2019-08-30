Hafthor Bjornsson Shares Highlight Reel from Iceland's Strongest Man

Hafthor "Thor" Björnsson won his ninth consecutive Iceland's Strongest Man title earlier this month, shattering the Húsafell Stone carry world record in the process.

Björnsson announced his new world record via Instagram shortly after the contest, but video of Björnsson carrying the 409-pound stone for 98.16 meters (322 feet) was nowhere to be found. Just this week, we finally got some footage of the incredible feat of strength, and it looks as taxing as you'd expect.

Check out the entire highlight reel below, or skip to minute 19:15 to watch Thor's record-breaking Húsafell Stone carry:

Now that we've got a visual on the back-breaking carry that Björnsson managed to pull off, we'd bet that this record will stick around for awhile.