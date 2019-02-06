Hafthor Crushes a Deadlift PR of 952 Pounds

Hafthor Bjornsson is the reigning World’s Strongest Man and Arnold Strongman Classic champion, yet he continues to impress us. Although we’ve already seen him squat 980 pounds, warm up with more than 600 pounds, and countless other feats of strength, when he cracks a PR we’re always interested.

This time the PR was a 952-pound deadlift for two reps. Skip to 9:26 in the clip to see this insane lift.

Over that last several weeks, Bjornsson has been showing Larry Wheels the ropes of strongman training. In addition to Wheels, the Instagram fitness star Jujimufu was in attendance as well.

This looks to been an extremely intense session for all involved, and we only wish we could have been a fly on the wall.